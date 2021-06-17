why you shouldn’t install the leaked version on the internet

A version of Windows 11, Microsoft’s upcoming operating system, is making the rounds on the Internet. Despite how tempting it can be to discover its news and features first-hand, it is not recommended to download and install it on a computer or virtual machine.

The recommendation not to install this operating system is mainly due to security-related issues. The innocent desire to try Windows 11 can end in headaches. Even so, if you want to do so, you must take into account the risks that the user faces.

First of all, it is necessary to mention that the version of Windows 11 that has been leaked is an unfinished build. That is, a preliminary version that does not guarantee the minimum stability and security to run any kind of tasks outside of test environments.

The Windows 11 that circulates on the network is dated May of this year. This is a clear sign that it is a product whose development is less than that currently working indoors in Redmond. For something Microsoft has not yet announced the operating system and has not launched a beta.

Because of this, Windows 11 is not available through official channels, not even for developers. Consequently, the only way is to download it from pages of dubious security, which can be the perfect way to carry out cyber criminal attacks.

Trying Windows 11 today can get you in trouble

Credit: Tom Warren

As if this were not enough, if users manage to download Windows 11, apparently undefeated of network security risks, there is no guarantee that the guts of the operating system have not been altered by hackers with the aim of harvesting victims.

There is no question that many enthusiasts and developers are passionate about testing software before its release. Precisely for that are the beta versions that, taking into account the announcement date of Windows 11, will not take long to arrive.

The beta versions (through the Insider program) are also not intended to be used in production environments, however, they are distributed through official channels. In fact, its use is a very important element in software development.

Now it only remains to wait. Microsoft’s plans include announcing “the biggest Windows update in decades” on June 24. And, as mentioned at the beginning, as the version that circulates on the Windows 11 network is still unfinished, possibly many previously unknown features will be revealed.

Also in Ezanime.net