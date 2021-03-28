Why you shouldn’t install a smart doorbell in your home

Internet is already in our homes, in a large number of devices and household appliances. Lately the so-called smart doorbells, some devices to control access to the house with a camera that record audio and video. But if you are considering installing one, you better think twice.

As the Daily Mail reports, having a smart doorbell could increase the chances of a robbery, according to experts, although they are designed precisely for the opposite.

Researchers from Cranfield University explained that these smart doorbells are symbols of wealth that “seasoned thieves use to identify properties with potentially higher value items “.

But not only that. The investigation found that thieves can also hack into the device’s software. Cybersecurity expert Duncan Hodges, who led the investigation, said: “Experienced thieves are really good at detect signs from outside the properties “.

“They can find out which ones contain a handful of laptops. If you have a smart device as a doorbell, you are more likely to have high-value technology inside the home “Hodges added.

“If you are using it as a security device, I suggest you the money could be better spent elsewhere “, concludes Hodges, who is a professor at Cranfield University.