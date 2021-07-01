Why you should use (more) a VPN on your mobile phone

We currently use our mobile devices for any task. But we never stop to think that we are permanently exposed to a large number of vulnerabilities. Protecting yourself involves adopting a series of measures that prevent us from falling into the traps that cybercriminals are continually selling us, but also, not expose our information so easily. Protecting yourself is not just covering your computer’s webcam with a sticker to prevent them from seeing us (do you also do it with the front camera of your mobile?), But also adopting simple measures that make us safer. One of them is to install a VPN app on our mobile. There are many to choose from, they are easily configurable, and they encrypt the information that comes out of our device.

What is a VPN?

The acronyms correspond to Virtual Private Network, or Virtual Private Network, and in the case of mobile phones, it is presented in app format. So that you can understand it in a simple way, a VPN application makes the information that comes out of your mobile device get a higher layer of security, all because it travels to a secure server. This server is presented in a virtual, not physical way, which allows your device to adopt the IP address of the VPN server itself, not that of your device. And what advantages does this have? Many, but simply, your phone will no longer be who we think it is, but another. And you can make others believe that you are connected from Singapore, when what you do is have a mojito in Almuñécar.

What is a VPN for?

Using a VPN doesn’t make you invulnerable, but it certainly does lift a stumbling block when it comes to leaving a trace on the internet. And if there are reasons for you to install a VPN right now on your phone, these are.

– Thanks to a VPN, your data they travel encrypted and therefore, they are safer. You will see it clearly with an example. You go to a mall or fast food place that offers free Wi-Fi to its customers. A courtesy that is sometimes difficult to say no to. Well, if you don’t use a VPN it is not a good idea to connect to these networks. Not because they are not secure, but because your data can be easily captured by anyone. Therefore, when you do, activate the VPN beforehand.

– A VPN, in this case we are talking about one installed on a computer, allows access to the work network in a much more secure way. In fact, thousands of companies enable a VPN on their employees’ computers so that they can access and work remotely. We say it again, it is a way to make everything more difficult for the bad guys.

– A mobile VPN app allows you to skip the geo-blocking of certain websites. For example, you will know that in China the government does not allow the use of social networks and has them blocked in its territory. As we have already mentioned, a VPN is capable of relocating your connection. How do you think millions of Chinese can consult Facebook or Twitter? A VPN, on the other hand, allows you to watch content from digital platforms such as Netflix that are not available in your country and in others.

– Thanks to a VPN, your internet provider won’t know what content are you watching or looking for. It is not that this is going to matter too much, but you gain in privacy.