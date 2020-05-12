Being two of the best camera phones on the market, it would be a shame upload the photographic experience what can the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro for the simple fact of using an unsuitable protective cover.

It may seem silly, but the truth is that as pointed out on the portal Huawei Central, the vice president of the Huawei phone division, Bruce Lee, has had to issue a statement advising the owners of the devices about the risks of using a poor quality protective case when using one of the latest Huawei flagship phones, and the importance of resorting to an official case or, at least, one that respects the different elements that make up the photographic system of these devices.

Apparently, it has been discovered that a significant number of protective covers intended for this pair of terminals, could greatly affect the performance of the photographic system, due to design defects in the covers themselves that would impede the correct operation of the focusing systems, among other things.

Unofficial cases can affect how the camera works

As indicated in the statement, the main problem with this type of unofficial covers is that may to some extent or completely cover the device’s ToF sensor and color temperature sensor, two of the key elements of this camera system, whose operation plays an essential part when taking photos with the phones. In the case of the Huawei P40, which lacks a ToF sensor unlike its older brother, these types of covers would affect the autofocus, since the laser focusing system it could be covered under the cover itself.

In the image below these lines, you can see what kind of covers can affect the photographic performance of the devices. In general, you should avoid using those that cover the camera module located on the back of the device – it is not unusual to find cases of this type in regular stores such as Amazon.

Beyond that, Lee explains that the protective sheets Plastic or glass could not only affect the focusing system, but could also affect worsen image quality, and therefore does not recommend using them. In this sense, he affirms that the company focused a large part of its efforts and resources on protect the lenses that make up the camera system against damage using anti-reflective double-layer glass, and it is not entirely necessary to resort to this type of protection measures through third-party accessories.

Fortunately, it is possible to find good protective cases on the market, available for both the Huawei P40 and the “Pro” model, which due to their design do not have the capacity to affect the performance of the photographic system of the phones, and also they have a considerably lower price to the original accessories that the brand itself sells on its official website next to the terminals.

