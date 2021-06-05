Why you should see ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’, now available on Disney + for everyone

After going through theaters and premiering on Disney + through Premium Access, ‘Stripe and the last dragon’ is finally available to all subscribers of the Disney streaming platform at no additional cost. To celebrate, the film crew tells you in this video why you have to visit Kumandra with Raya and Sisu.

The film directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada takes us to a fictional kingdom inspired by Southeast Asia and divided into several towns. The princess of one of them, Raya, embarks on an adventure to find the last dragon of Kumandra and to help him re-unite the inhabitants of the kingdom. Kelly Marie Tran gives voice to the protagonist, and as we see in the video she could not be more excited.

The film, as they explain to us in the video, had to be finished in the team’s houses due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it has an impressive animation. In addition to reflecting the culture or gastronomy of countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines or Malaysia, He is also inspired by the martial arts of the area to create the action scenes.

Its passage through cinemas

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ has had a long run in theaters since it was released last March. It is currently the fifth highest grossing film of the year in our country with 1.6 million euros. With 13 weeks in theaters, it remained at number 5 in the ranking of the highest grossing companies of the weekend. Although it is still in several cinemas, you can now see it on Disney + at no additional cost.