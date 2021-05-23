Why you should see his movies (and ‘First Cow’)

Write down his name: Kelly reichardt is one of the great filmmakers of the moment, and her ‘First cow‘(recently released in Spanish cinemas) is the jewel of 2021.’ First Cow ‘is the best film of the year according to TIME magazine. Our ranking: The best films of 2021.

How do you know if you are in a movie Kelly reichardt? Sparsely inhabited places, existentially lost characters, silences loaded with meaning. It is the United States far from myths and legends, the western without the cowboys, the beauty of a landscape that is not welcoming, but hostile. It is the patience of the narrative, which does not look for big events, but for small details that sometimes take time to manifest. It is the poetry of life, but also the ravages of savage capitalism. It is the past, but also the future. All this makes up the imaginary of a filmmaker who has become an essential of the North American ‘indie’ and that with his latest work, ‘First Cow’, has signed one of the essential films of 2021.

Still, Reichardt hasn’t had it easy. His career has had excessively long hiatuses since his 1994 debut with ‘River of grass’ because of an industry that was allergic to independent filmmakers with their own gaze. “Linklater can make personal movies and earn a living, just like Gus Van Sant, Wes Anderson, PT Anderson, Todd Haynes, David O. Russell and we can go on and on and name the list of men who can make personal movies and earn the life doing that, “he said in an interview with Indiewire, where he confessed that she ran out of patience with executives who didn’t know how to fit in with female directors of the 90s in his Hollywood scheme: “It’s like, ‘We want to endorse women, but we want to endorse women like Kathryn Bigelow.’

In the end, with that 1994 success with which he appeared on the best of the year lists of the most important North American magazines, the director would not direct a movie again until twelve years later. As she says, “the door was not open” for her as it was for others. Even so, in some way, those years served to refine a style of which his cinema is now inseparable. A style that we can already define as ‘Reichardtian’ in their own right, with films ranging from studies of modern masculinity to Westerns between tradition and avant-garde.

Reichardt shows us that female directors have come a hard way to get to the present moment, when it seems that more and more access to better and more substantial projects. It is not a question of aspiring to the Hollywood blockbuster, of being heirs to the Bigelow style, but of having the support to develop a unique vision. Fortunately, times have changed, the filmmaker took a run and now presents her seventh film as a consolidated author. Do you need more reasons to review his filmography and find the closest theater to see ‘First Cow’? Well we give them to you.

Certain women

The director who reads between the lines

When we step into the Kelly Reichardt universe, you have to slow down. That is the only way to observe all the small details that inhabit his images, that define the lives of his characters, that allow us to understand the realities that he shows us. His style is based on less is more, on letting his stories breathe on the stage in which they occur and wandering until, like Reichardt, you can see beyond what is in plain sight. Only then can you get to the essence of the story. And, in the case of the director, it is an essence encapsulated in a series of fairly recurring clichés.

The ‘Recihardtian’ characters are always looking for something, but it seems like a doomed search or marked by the conditions that surround them. They are socially isolated people, either due to their introverted personality or their socioeconomic situation, but also incredibly sensitive. Like Wendy (Michelle Williams) in ‘Wendy and Lucy‘, a young woman who wanders with her dog Lucy (who was the director’s real dog) and the obstacles that she encounters on her lonely path end up overcoming her. Yours is a truncated American Dream that the protagonists of ‘also liveFirst cow‘, who live on the margins of the west with many dreams and few resources, and the result of their dissatisfaction and their toxicity is what moves the environmental anarchists of’Night moves‘towards activism for the common good.

River of grass

But, In their deep introspection, how did we get to know them? This is where Reichardt’s staging shines: his in-depth character studies reach down to the smallest details, swapping explicit dialogue for silent gestures loaded with meaning, and opting for static images as a way of letting our gaze roam the image with freedom. Another hallmark of the author in this line? The importance of routines. As in ‘Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles’ by Chantal Akerman, she knows that in mundane processes is the essence of life. For Akerman it was a woman’s housework, and for Reichardt it may also be chopping wood or loading an antique shotgun. There is value in the process, because it tells us not only about the character himself, but also about how the world works. Their routines define them, and so do the spaces they inhabit, be it the desert landscapes of Oregon or the abandoned urban buildings of inner cities full of ghosts., and how they impact your existence. For something the director likes to look for locations while preparing the script.

All this manages to convey very complex emotions and concepts from the simplest. There it connects between the minimalist style and the portrait of loneliness and miseries with the cinema of Sofia coppola, but where it explores the privileged classes, Reichardt looks below: its protagonists are usually from the poor and working classes, people who live from day to day and are in constant survival. “My films are about people who don’t have a safety net”he said in a meeting with BFI. “The ones who know that, with just one wrong decision, they are screwed. I think a lot of them deal with questions about the community, and with questions about what we are to others, what we owe to each other, and if we want to live in a situation where everyone can save himself. ” Reichardt sees the cruelty of the world, but, as his most recent film demonstrates, compassion, friendship and generosity also.

Avalon

‘First Cow’: His Latest Masterpiece

There is another aspect that identifies the Kelly Reichardt films very well: his demystification of Hollywood ideals and the American Dream. From the reflections of ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ in her debut ‘River of grass’ to her look at the founding values ​​of the United States and, therefore, of the western genre, the filmmaker has built different perspectives within the spaces that already we know. And that’s where it comes in ‘First Cow’, his new film and one of the most rounded of his filmography. A subversion of the Wild West where the heroes are not cowboys but a little kitchen and a Chinese immigrant who want to set up a hotel.

Based on the novel ‘The Half-Life’ by Jonathan Raymond, a regular contributor to Reichardt, ‘First Cow’ follows a man named Otis ‘Cookie’ Figowitz (John magaro) while traveling as a cook for a group of hunters when he meets a Chinese immigrant named King-Lu (Orion Lee). Both share sensibilities that do not fit with those we usually see in the western. We do not see them suffering the gold rush or starring in shootouts in the forest, but washing the sheets and cooking cupcakes.. Being polite to each other, putting kindness first and looking for a way to survive according to their own standards. Although for this they need to steal milk from a cow owned by a noble man in the area (Toby Jones), who will be fascinated by your products without knowing that they have been cooked with their own resources.

First cow

The legacy of the genre, its classic symbology and the ideals of masculinity that accompany it live in this film, but they have changed their third and perspective. Especially the idea that those spaces where the United States was created, where the American Dream was born and that were marked by equal opportunities. In the director’s words: “I feel like something we come back to a lot in these movies is questioning the mythology of America. It’s supposed to be a place open to everyone and all you need is an idea and a lot of ambition, and so you can. get to the top. However, there is a need to be connected with others. There is a corrupt justice system. There are so many invented obstacles to controlling people“.

The film is thus laden with layers of meaning. As Sergi Sánchez points out in his criticism for FOTOGRAMAS: “There are, then, two points of view in ‘First Cow’: that of a Rossellini who would have made exactly this western, that portrays, through the historicity of everyday life, how two men support each other and love each other, building a small utopia; and that of a Bresson who, from the moral austerity of the animal that allows itself to be loved or hated, which is the symbol of the collaborative economy or neoliberal capitalism, sees how this utopia fails. “In addition, he places it as a kind of spiritual prequel from ‘Old Joy’ (for its poignant portrayal of male friendship) and ‘Meek’s Cutoff’ (for its reinterpretation of the genre from the margins), confirming that Reichardt movies dance to the same beat.

