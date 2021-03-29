Why you should roll your windows down when you share a car

Since a little over a year ago the emergence of COVID-19 changed our lives, we have become accustomed to following a series of tips, and acquiring habits, designed to protect ourselves and those around us. The use of the mask in closed spaces, also in the car, has become one of the most basic protection strategies, to the point where in countries like Spain the mask is also mandatory in open spaces. But experts are increasingly turning their attention to interior ventilation. Why should you roll down your windows when you share a car?

Air renewal in the car

This weekend we have seen a particularly interesting report, prepared by El País, which analyzed the importance of ventilation in closed spaces. When we travel by car, with other people, we know that it is essential to wear a mask. In fact, the mask in the car is mandatory when we travel with people with whom we do not live.

It is not only important to travel with a mask when we share a car but also to ensure the renewal of air in the passenger compartment

But Air renewal should also be very present in our protection strategy, despite the fact that there is no regulation that requires or even recommends traveling with the car windows down. Let’s think that the interior of a car is a closed space, and of little volume. So by sharing it with other passengers we will also be sharing the breathed and exhaled air.

Currently there are no systems that are capable of measuring the concentration of the virus in a closed space and that is why experts have turned to CO2 meters to estimate the risk of contagion indoors. The concentration of particles per million of CO2 is a valid metric to analyze the recirculation of air in a closed space. In a car, as the aforementioned report highlights, the accumulated CO2 concentration indicates that in 15 minutes we will re-inhale 4% of the exhaled air. If we share a car, in just 10 minutes 8% of the air we breathe has been exhaled by passengers.

If we do not ensure the renewal of the air in the passenger compartment of the car, and an infected passenger is traveling on board, the chances of contagion skyrocket

If we transform these figures into a risk of contagion, the results are worrying, or at least solid enough for us to come up with solutions as simple as rolling down the windows. If one of the people were infected with COVID, the risk of contagion from the other would rise 30% in 30 minutes of travel and 71% in an hour.

Modern automobiles employ powerful and advanced air conditioning systems, with recirculation and filtering systems increasingly effective. But the most effective measure in this case is also the simplest and most traditional, lowering the car windows. By lowering the windows only 5 centimeters we would be able to renew the air up to 9 times per minute, making the exhaled air disappear and drastically reducing the chances of contagion.

So it seems more than reasonable to recommend not only traveling with a mask when we share a car with non-partners, which we insist is mandatory and, if not, it carries fines. But it is also advisable to lower the windows to ensure the renewal of the air in the passenger compartment.

Source: The Country