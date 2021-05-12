Why you should notify the IRS every time you move if you don’t want to lose money



It’s very easy to update your IRS information so you don’t lose any of the support it should send you.

We are still in tax filing season, so if you have not yet declared yours, you still have the opportunity to update your address information with the IRS. And it is that, if you do not do this, you could lose many of the financial support, credits or reimbursements that the agency is giving. Here are some of them.

Child tax credit payments begin in July

New child tax credit payments will begin to be sent to those who are eligible in July and will arrive monthly through December. If you haven’t set up direct deposit with the IRS, your payments will likely arrive as paper checks.

However, if you’ve recently moved and haven’t updated your information with the IRS or USPS mail service, your check will likely end up at your old address, which could cause a delay while you wait for your money to be redirected.

Stimulus checks, especially if you’re expecting a paper check or EIP card

Stimulus checks are still issued as new payments and as additional payments if the IRS owes you more than it already gave you. If you are eligible to receive a check this year and do not sign up to receive it as direct deposit, you will receive your funds as a paper check. Therefore, you have to make sure that it does not go to an earlier address.

Your tax refund

The final day to file your taxes is May 17, which is approaching. If you expect your tax refund to arrive in the mail, make sure the information you entered when filing your tax return is correct..

The new address information can be easy to miss, especially if you use a tax software program that automatically fills in your information to make filing easier. If you updated your address in the tax filing system, be sure to report it to the USPS as well.

How to change your IRS address

To change your address with the IRS put it in the document with which you file your 2020 tax return if you have not already done so. By doing this, the IRS says it will update its records with your new address.

If you are not normally required to file taxes and have not received your stimulus check, you can still claim your payment as a Recovery Refund Credit on your taxes this year.

If you have already filed your taxes and did not include your new address, you can notify the IRS of your address change by completing Form 8822.

