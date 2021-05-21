Why you should NOT drink alcohol after the COVID-19 vaccine

COVID vaccines work directly with the body’s immune system to train it to fight infection and severe symptoms of illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus; But drinking alcoholic beverages can disrupt this joint task, so experts suggest not drink alcohol after the COVID-19 vaccine, and also not before the application.

Why not drink alcohol before or after the COVID vaccine?

The teacher Sheena Cruickshank, an immunologist at the University of Manchester, explained for the BBC documentary The Truth About Boosting Your Immune System that it is necessary “to have your immune system working to the maximum to have a good response to the vaccineSo if you drink the night before or shortly after, it won’t help you. “

And it is that as part of the same program, the doctor Ronk Ikharia, an emergency specialist, conducted an experiment in which took blood samples from people who drank three glasses of a sparkling wine, before and after consuming the drink. The result is that this amount of alcohol was sufficient to halve the levels of white lymphocytes present in the samples. This implies that drinking alcohol reduced the ability of the immune system to fight viruses and other pathogens, since that is precisely the task of white lymphocytes.

However, it is not known for sure how long the effect of alcohol on the immune system lasts. “Since alcohol is known to suppress the immune response, the safest option would be not to drink for a few days before and after the vaccine has been administered, although we need more research to be able to inform us about the exact period of time required, “said the doctor. Tony rao, a researcher on dementia and alcohol from King’s College London to the Huffington Post.

The immunologist Jenna macciochi explains in his book Immunity: The Science Of Staying Well, that “excessive alcohol intake can also affect the organs that regulate immunity, such as the liver, which produces antibacterial proteins that protect against disease, and stem cells from the bone marrow, which produce new immune cells ”.

Since December 2020, Russian scientists have warned about the need to abstain from alcoholic beverages to maximize the effectiveness of their Sputnik V vaccine. Anna popova warned the population that you should stop drinking alcohol at least two weeks before receiving the first dose of the vaccine, and at least 42 days later to give the drug the opportunity to develop its full effectiveness. A Russian consumes, on average, 15 liters of alcohol per year.

What’s more, drinking alcohol can have other adverse health effects, such as damaging the brain regardless of the amount and type of alcohol that is drunk.

And although there is no scientific evidence that abstaining from alcohol before or after the COVID vaccine improves the effectiveness of the drug, it may be a good idea to listen to the voice of the experts.