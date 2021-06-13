Why you should NOT buy ground coffee at Costco



Most Kirkland Signature ground coffee products are sold in 2.5 or 3 pound varieties.

Photo: cocoparisienne / Pixabay

Costco is one of the best places to go to make your pantry, since here you can wholesale almost any essential product you need.

However, when selling products in bulk, you may end up buying more product than you really need at times, and one of these products is coffee.

And is that most Kirkland Signature ground coffee products are sold in 2.5 or 3 pound varieties, which also means that you must have a lot of space in your cupboard to be able to store all that.

It is true that it makes a lot of sense to buy a giant package of toilet paper rolls, since this product is used quite regularly and usually runs out quickly, but the case of coffee is different, even when it is also consumed every day.

It should be remembered that Costco has bags of coffee produced by Starbucks and 100% Colombian Supremo coffee, which fascinates coffee enthusiasts. This makes many people not think twice about buying the jumbo bags. But this is not always convenient, since it is so much that you may not be able to consume it all before it loses its freshness.

That’s right, while you can save more money by buying in bulk, you would be sacrificing the taste of the coffee.

The caffeine content will not be affected, regardless of how much coffee you buy. The main disadvantage is that since the coffee is so finely ground, it is more exposed to air, which will quickly degrade any flavor in the roast. This means that the flavor of your coffee will probably be lost when you have consumed half of the bag.

So to avoid this, try bags of whole bean coffee from Costco and grind your coffee fresh every morning.

