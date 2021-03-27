Why you should never cut your dog’s hair in hot weather

With the arrival of summer, dog owners tend to cut their animals’ hair as a solution to “prevent them from suffering from heat.”

There is a widespread practice in some countries of cutting pet hair. Particularly from dogs, which tend to have thicker and more abundant coats. People think this is a solution for avoid heat stroke. Could it be that cause just the opposite effect.

How do dogs regulate their body temperature?

With the arrival of summer, the demand for haircuts floods canine aesthetics. The argument behind this practice is that the animal have less heat during the warmer months of the year. However, it could be that having shorter hair – or, outright, being shaved – is more harmful How beneficial to your health.

Before carrying out this type of action, the following should be clarified: human beings we have different sweating mechanisms to those of the dogs. From the outset, these animals have no sweat glands: on the contrary, they regulate their temperature by means of the tongue, panting.

The natural body temperature of these animals is controlled by an area of ​​the hypothalamus, called the thermoregulatory center. The optimal range is between 37.8 and 39.2 degrees Celsius. Along with this brain mechanism, animals become are worth the fur to stay at a suitable temperature.

Should dogs have their hair cut?

Fur in animals is a characteristic inherent in its evolutionary path, which led them to adapt to their natural environment over time. For this reason, different races have different hair lengths, thicknesses and densities, which correspond to their natural anatomy.

Apply the reasoning that humans get less heat with less hair on our pets it’s wrong. Not just because the dogs are being humanized, but because they are equipped with specific natural tools to defend against the environment.

One of them, without a doubt, is the fur. Despite the fact that dogs do experience heat during the summer, it is important not to deprive them of a natural way to regulate their body temperature. In any case, instead of cutting the dog’s hair it would be worth it open the windows, to procure shady environments and brush them once a week, as well as ensuring that they have Water and ventilation constant.

