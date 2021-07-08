Why you should never buy watermelon and other cut fruits

More expensive, less nutritious and less environmentally friendly, cut fruits are no longer a good purchase option for the home.

The illusion of comfort generated by buying cut fruits is showing its darkest edges. Although it might go through one less hurdle when it comes to serving food, it is not the more sustainable and economical alternative not at all. On the contrary, contrary to what one might think, it is much more expensive and less responsible with the planet. This is the reason.

Goodbye forever to cut fruits

Photo: .

First of all, the packages in which the cut fruits are sold are usually made of plastic. Generally, these packages are single use, so that immediately after fulfilling their function, they are discarded and generate unnecessary garbage. In addition, when food is not protected by its natural packaging – that is, the shell – it is more likely that become contaminated with pathogens existing in the environment.

If the environmental argument weren’t enough, let’s think about the reconomic bullshit. According to Max Lugavere, a health and science journalist, it is much cheaper to buy whole fruit than to buy it diced. Finally, the package has a production cost which is added to the final bill at the supermarket.

Above all, if you choose to buy the whole fruit, you have the guarantee that it will be much fresher. Less hands they will have been in contact with what we are going to eat, so the risk of some parasites taking up residence in food is substantially reduced.

We suggest: The world’s most sought-after diet is lethal to the hearts of mice

Less plastic, more freshness

Photo: .

In addition to substantially reducing the possibility that fruits contain some type of infection, another benefit of buying them whole is that they do not lose their properties. The nutrients are not oxidized, so they are preserved until the moment we put them in our mouth. In this way, we can take advantage of them more directly, without intermediaries.

The clearest example is the avocado. Once it is cut off and interacts with the oxygen in the environment, it turns brown. No matter how much it is refrigerated, the fruit it loses its nutrients as the days go by. Even more so if it is hermetically enclosed in a plastic package, who knows how many days it has been on display between the shelves of a supermarket.

It is worth clarifying that, in themselves, cut fruits are not bad. Alone they are not as good as they could be when buying them complete, without prior human intervention. In the same way, it is easier to find these natural products in traditional markets, which encourages local consumption. Wherever you see it, it seems that preferring plastic-free alternatives is a wise move henceforth.

Keep reading:

Why you shouldn’t follow the trend of making your pet vegan

An experiment shows that the body fights fast food like an infection