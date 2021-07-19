Why you should buy this Philips air purifier that Amazon has on sale today | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best air purifiers of the moment is from Philips and costs less than 100 euros, although it is a temporary offer. We tell you why it is a real bargain.

For about a year and a half, coinciding with the arrival of covid-19, air purifiers have become one of the practically essential elements in busy areas, such as gyms. However, having one at home is also a good idea to combat dust, mites and pollution.

There are many worthwhile air purifiers, although in terms of value for money there is a clear winner today: the Philips AC0820 / 10 that Amazon has on offer for 99 euros, a considerable discount from its usual price.

Here’s a brief summary of why this is one of the best purifiers on the market right now.

It is practically at the price of Prime Day, below 100 euros

Although this model has been on sale for a while, its price remains around 150 euros, except on occasions such as Prime Day or today.

It has a HEPA filter, the best a purifier can have today

HEPA filters are the ones that guarantee the best filtering of particles and viruses, although not all have them. This one from Philips yes.

It can be programmed on and off with a smart plug, although the purifier itself does not have WiFi

Turning it on and off is done on a physical switch, so you can leave it ON and then turn it off, turn it on, or program it with a smart plug.

Intelligent purification mode that adapts to the amount of suspended particles

The three modes they include are eco, auto and turbo. The car automatically adapts to the particles it detects.

Both in normal mode and in eco mode it makes very little noise

Of its three modes, there is one that makes noise, although the other two are very quiet and barely emit sound.

Small size compared to other similar devices

Some of the best-selling purifier models are quite bulky. This one is only 36 cm tall.

This high capacity air purifier is perfect for people with allergies and respiratory problems. Purifies the air in rooms up to 49 square meters.

