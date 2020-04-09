We have, at least those of us who are already a certain age, a lifetime with a golden rule in computing: before physically disconnecting a USB stick or an external disk from a computer we must always properly eject it from the computer if we don’t want to risk losing data.

However, and although both systems can now work with those external storage units, neither iOS nor iPadOS have visible options to eject them before physically removing the cable from the device. How then can we do this operation? Or is it no longer necessary?

The solution is simple: no need to eject USB sticks or external drives. You can physically remove the cable directly, but be careful: to do this you must have finished making copies and / or transfers of data between the device and the external disk. If you do it in the middle of the copy process, you risk losing or corrupting data.

But if you have already finished copying or moving files and have closed any file stored on the external disk that you were viewing from any application, you can eject the disk directly without problems. That’s because of how iOS prioritizes data writing.

How iOS frees you from manual ejecting of external drives

On systems like macOS or Windows a data and task writing method called ‘write caching’ is used it doesn’t cost too much to understand with an example. Imagine that you copy a PDF from your computer to a USB stick that you have connected. Even if the interface tells you that the copy was done correctly, the PDF file will have been copied to the system cache and will have put the task of writing the file to the USB stick in a queue of tasks that the system has pending to do.

When you eject the disk properly, macOS and Windows prioritize the copy of that PDF file and until it has actually been done they do not indicate that you can disconnect the USB stick from the computer. If you do it “raw”, the pending copy is canceled and you risk losing that data.

iOS and iPadOS, on the other hand, don’t put copying or moving files in a task queue. They do it right awaySo we only need to close the open files and finish those copies to be able to disconnect the external storage units without problems. It’s scary, but it’s safe. There are those who, to be even safer, manually close the Files application, although in theory it is not necessary.

Share



iOS and iPadOS do not need you to eject external disks as in macOS: we explain why