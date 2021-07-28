Why you don’t need a test after getting vaccinated to confirm immunity

A person who has received the full guideline vaccination takes about two weeks to develop the maximum protection against the most serious forms of COVID-19, although it is already beginning to develop defenses from the first injection in the case of double doses.

For example, people vaccinated with Pfizer / BioNTech peak immunity seven days after the second dose, while those receiving the Oxford / AstraZeneca they take about 28 days.

Serological tests were not evaluated to determine the level of protection after vaccination.

In this sense, it is not necessary to do a serological test after vaccination to confirm immunity. “The efficacy of vaccines is very high,” he says. Jose Angel Hernandez Rivas, member of the Federation of Spanish Scientific Medical Associations (FACME) and member of the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy, who, in general, does not see it necessary to verify it, except in immunocompromised patients with serious alterations of the immune system or who receive treatments that they can compromise the serological response.

In addition, serological test They were not evaluated to determine the level of protection after vaccination, but to know if a person has overcome the SARS-CoV-2 infection before, by detecting antibodies in the blood.

In fact, there are even agencies, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), that advise against the use of serological tests for this purpose.

The objective of this type of test is to determine the magnitude of an epidemic or an outbreak in a population, as in the case of the ENECOVID study, to detect especially those unknown cases that were not identified during the infection when the disease passed in a mild or asymptomatic, as the World Health Organization (WHO) recalls.

Alert with false negatives

The result of some serological tests after vaccination may be negative, as some of these tests look at antibodies which are not those that the body develops after receiving the complete pattern.

Most serological tests are designed to detect the antibodies that are part of the immune response to infection. Thus, these tests focus on antibodies against protein N, which are those generated by the body after a natural infection, not by vaccination.

In contrast, in the case of vaccines approved in Europe for messenger RNA, such as Pfizer / BioNTech Y Modern, the drug induces defenses against the corona virus spike, the protein S, which binds to human cells, a protein that most serological tests do not detect.

“The best protection is that provided by vaccines,” emphasizes Hernández Rivas.

Antigen tests

Vaccination would not generate false positives in antigen tests, since “the production of protein generated by the vaccine is locally and it does not seem possible that part of this protein could reach the respiratory tract in a detectable amount”, where it is taken nasopharyngeal swab sample, according to a FACME statement.

Vaccination does not generate false positives in antigen tests

In Spain four different types of vaccines are administered. Two of them are based on messenger RNA technology, Pfizer / BioNTech Y Modern, and the other two in the introduction of the inactivated virus, Oxford / AstraZeneca Y Janssen. None of the four is able to reach the airway and therefore result in a false positive.

A positive antigen test or PCR signifies SARS-CoV-2 infection, something that vaccinated people are not safe from, since vaccination protects against the most serious forms of COVID-19 and death. For this reason, vaccinated people must continue with protective measures.

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.