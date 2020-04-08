Last weekend jumping the hare with international packaging of the new Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, and is that the Chinese manufacturer had included a suggestive slogan under the brand of the device messing around with Huawei and his refusal to use Google Play Services again: “with easy access to the Google applications you use the most.”

A message that turned users on and did not like anything in China, very patriotic, who saw how one of its manufacturers discredited another compatriot brand in international markets, while there the work of Huawei is highly valued to “get rid” of the yoke of Google with its Mobile Services.

In any case, nothing is further from reality because Xiaomi never wanted to make fun of anyone, and just added a message signed with Google, part of your new trade agreement, and that according to the Chinese manufacturer will probably end up being added to the packaging of all other manufacturers with Google Play certification.

The intrahistory of Xiaomi’s controversial catchphrase also has its crumb, so let’s help you understand what’s going on here.

Requirement is not equal to recommendation, and Google has not forced anyone

The Android Authority people have gone into a little more detail, and we too we wanted to explain a little more in depth what it means the famous slogan “with easy access to the Google apps you use most” that we have seen on the boxes of the new Mi 10 Pro that can already be booked in Spain.

As we mentioned, following the explanation of Xiaomi on the Chinese social network Weibo, it seems that the Asian manufacturer was playing renew your collaboration agreement with Google, and one of the points now signed includes the reference to Google apps in the boxes of the new certified devices.

The boys from Lei Jun also clarified that if this message has not appeared on the packages of other manufacturers, it is precisely because it is a new requirement and Xiaomi is the first manufacturer to comply with it, although as you will see this is not entirely true but rather a masked truth.

In fact, before the doubts and questions of users and various media, Xiaomi now recognizes that this slogan not a new specific requirement, but a recommendation which has existed for a long time in the Google Play certification design manuals. And if this is so, you may wonder …What’s the point of putting it now if not to ‘mess’ with Huawei a bit and take advantage of the situation?

Do you stay at the base of Google Mobile Services, or do you go a little further?

Well, after consulting sources close to Google, the truth is that the information now looks better after knowing that indeed the Mountain View giant does recommend the message “With easy access to the Google applications you use the most” but only in a specific situation.

If the manufacturer chooses to pre-install only Google Mobile Services main suite applicationsLike Gmail, there are no requirements or suggestions. Only in the event that the manufacturer pre-install non-basic applications or services such as Google Keep on your terminalsIt is suggested to include in a popular slogan to differentiate mobiles with the basics of Google, or those that go further as partners of the search engine giant. Here’s the difference …

And since it is not a specific requirement of the Google Play certification, because most manufacturers seem to avoid putting it install or not install more of the basic services of Google Mobile Services.

My feeling is that Xiaomi did not want to make fun of anyone, but simply differentiate itself by explicitly informing that their mobiles, despite the Chinese origin, do carry Google services on board

Why then Xiaomi suggested at first that it was Google that had forced them to add this message is unknown, in fact it could just be a misunderstanding or a bad translation or interpretation of the initial message on social networks.

In fact, from the Chinese manufacturer they affirm that this line under the brand of the Mi 10 just follow the guidelines of the Google branding guides, trying to ensure that consumers are properly informed about installed software factory on the smartphone.

Be that as it may, Xiaomi indeed used the word requirement and that is a fact, also affirming that in the future all manufacturers should specify this message on their packaging, something that we have not yet fully understood. At this point, however, and seeing that the recommendation exists, it should not surprise us that this controversial “with easy access to the Google applications you use the most” in perfect English decorate the boxes of new mobile phones from other manufacturers in the coming months.

My personal feeling, if you want it, is that Xiaomi did not want to make blood either from his compatriot Huawei, but rather differentiate himself specifically by reporting on the package that their mobile phones, even if they are Chinese, do have Google services integrated in our markets. Undoubtedly something legal, and we already know how easy it is for an erroneous message to spread to ordinary people … What do you think of all this mess for you?

