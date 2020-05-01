Coronavirus has been brought to the WWE public

The coronavirus destroys what it passes through.

Canceled sporting events around the world, dozens of countries where people cannot go outside and the need to take precautions in every way.

Vince and his parallel world

Vince McMahon has tried to stay out of touch with reality, even celebrating Wrestlemania 36 behind closed doors. Looking at the results, it didn’t seem like a bad idea, since we could see the debut of new stipulations for fighting. The Firely Fun House and the Boneyard Match are already part of the history of the Showcase of the Immortals.

The biggest problem WWE is having now is the creative crisis that is going through. Since the end of 2019, RAW has been based on Rollins’ entourage rivalry against all the red-brand babyfaces.

The only one who has played in the midcard division has been Andrade, not forgetting that has been absent due to injury and for violating the company’s welfare policy. Their absences have prompted emerging stars like Angel Garza and Austin Theory to settle on the main roster, but all three They play a role similar to the faction led by Seth.

Drew McIntyre can save some RAW, but can’t get them all aheadmuch less if you confront Andrade which is what powers midcard talent.

The worst SmackDown ever remembered

Of SmackDown it is better not to speak.

A transitory world champion (Strowman) waiting for the return of Reigns, an Intercontinental champion of the stature of Sami Zayn who hardly plays… You could almost say that SmackDown’s tag team division and the women’s tag team division with Sasha and Bayley look much better than the individual competitors.

WWE needs the public to boo again what doesn’t seem right to them. Vince need a serious corrective in the form of chants and absence of cheers.

We must also not forget that great fighters who at the time were not very relevant, They received a push after a great reaction from the public.

The company needs to launch good storylines and the subsequent public response, it will be difficult if many creatives have been fired due to the budget cut…

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group