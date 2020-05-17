Ginyu Special Forces, or in other words, Frieza’s elite team of fighters has always been a benchmark for Dragon BalL, so much so that it has been theorized with the original body of Ginyu and some fans have even assumed its iconic pose at weddings, but perhaps it most surprising of its history is that, despite its potential and powersthey would never become a team completely invincible. Why?

Well, mainly because they were responsible for the humorous interludes of Frieza’s arc in Dragon Ball and, that, obviously, puts them, primarily, at the service of the history of heroes who are the ones who will end up winning in any conflict. Still, its components they managed to leave the fighters Z on the ropes and were it not for the odd mistake, the Ginyu Special Forces would have managed to defeat most of the Saiyan and humans involved in the battles.

For example, Guldo, the less powerful of the villains and the most cowardly of them, has a technique that is capable of freeze time, leaving whoever suffers it completely helpless. If Vegeta hadn’t sliced ​​his head off, he could only have end the lives of Gohan and Krillin.

It is also worth mentioning the Captain Ginyu’s body possession technique who undoubtedly forced the fighters to work as a team to prevent Goku from having to dwell forever in the villain’s body. Imagine that this ability added to Guldo’s and Burtta’s super-speed, they would have finished with the Saiyan and their friends in a matter of seconds and without blinking an eye.

It is obvious that the Ginyu Special Forces they weren’t meant to be the real enemy of the fightersThis role was reserved for Frieza, but there is no doubt that as a team, they could have been invincible and having carried out the task entrusted to them by their superior without any problem.

