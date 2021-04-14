Why would it be difficult to get a fourth stimulus check despite pressure from some Democrats?



IRS continues with the distribution of the third stimulus check.

Photo: AzamKamolov / Pixabay

Although a group of senators and Democratic representatives insist that there should be a fourth stimulus check, there is no concrete project with unanimous support in this regard, the White House is focused on the infrastructure plan, businesses begin to open and vaccination for COVID-19 get moving.

In fact, neither the government of the president Joe biden It is pushing a new direct stimulus package for families, except for one stage of its economic package of $ 2.25 billion dollars, which seeks to facilitate access to the health system for vulnerable communities.

The most liberal Democratic congressmen say that the crisis “is far from over,” but so far President Biden has indicated that his priority is the American Jobs Plan, which will improve the country’s infrastructure and create 2.9 million high-paying jobs.

A group of 53 representatives insists that a new package of direct assistance to families should be promoted.

“This crisis is far from over and families deserve the certainty that they can put food on the table and have a roof over their heads”says a letter sent to the president. “Families should not be at the mercy of ever-changing legislative deadlines and ad hoc solutions.”

The signatories included Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York) and Rashida Tlaib (Michigan), who are asking for a monthly payment of $ 2,000 per person for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those who press the most for this measure is the representative Ilhan Omar (Minnesota), but the senators have also raised their voices Ron Wyden (Oregon), Elizabeth warren (Massachusetts) and Bernie sanders (Vermont).

“(Must be approved) recurring direct payments and automatic extensions of unemployment insurance linked to economic conditions”, the senators said in a letter to President Biden.

Although the idea does not sound “crazy”, since when the vice president was senator Kamala harris He proposed a similar project, but after the approval of the American Rescue Plan the situation has changed.

In all, 75 Democratic congressmen back the most aid, including some with checks of $ 3,000 a month, but President Biden is focused on his infrastructure plan and congressional leaders have not taken into account the pressure of his colleagues.

These congressmen’s plan also faces the minimal majority of Democrats in the Senate, where Joe manchin (West Virginia) has become a key element in the approval of any Biden Administration plan.

IRS continues to distribute third stimulus check $ 1,400 per person or $ 2,800 per couple.

In addition, the Biden Administration seeks to boost the economy with more employment and a staggered return “to normality” with the application of vaccines that, despite the Johnson & Johnson suspension, is covered for the entire population with doses of Pfizer Y Modern, as reported by Dr. Anthony Fauci.