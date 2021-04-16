Why would coronavirus vaccines be effective for COVID-19 variants?

They happen the worrying news about the appearance of new mutations in SARS-CoV-2 with dire consequences: greater virulence, greater transmissibility, escape from immunity, ineffectiveness of vaccines and reinfections.

Most of these mutations have no consequences on the course of the pandemic. In addition, more studies are needed on Variants of Concern (VOC): some conclusions undoubtedly need more scientific support.

Nonetheless, the noise about the new variants does not stop.

In this article I will try to provide a perspective from classical virology that, in my opinion, is being overlooked in this debate.

This is important because, contrary to popular opinion, it indicates that current and future SARS-CoV-2 mutations may modulate some of its characteristics but, at least in the short term, they will not change its already harmful effect too much. behaviour.

What is that virological argument? What have we missed so far that hasn’t already been said? Two very simple things:

Not all viruses evolve in the same way. The immune system does not act the same against all viruses.

Not all viruses evolve in the same way

SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the taxonomic family of coronaviruses (Coronaviridae).

Within this family there are genera (alpha, beta ..). SARS-CoV (1 and 2) belong to the beta genus, type B. These are today known as “sarbecoviruses”.

I know that all this seems like a bummer, but it is capital for a reason: many functional and evolutionary characteristics of viruses bear close similarities among the most taxonomically related. In the same way, they can differ greatly among the least related.

This means that, thanks to what is known about other coronaviruses, conclusions can be drawn regarding what one would expect from SARS-CoV-2. For example, that coronaviruses generally do not form serotypes.

I have said “usually”: there is a notable exception to this rule. It is the avian infectious bronchitis virus (IBV).

This is a gammacoronavirus, little related to sarbecoviruses. It is peculiar because, unlike the other coronaviruses, it does form serotypes. Therefore, although it was the first coronavirus discovered, its intense genetic variation makes existing vaccines not very effective.

Removing this exception, we repeat, coronaviruses do not form serotypes. Does this mean that SARS-CoV-2 will not form them? No, but it is a very strong indication that it is not easy for him to do so.

But what is a serotype?

It is a type of infectious microorganism classified according to the antigens it presents on its surface. Or, put another way, it is a “variant” of a microorganism that is distinguishable from other variants of the same species through the use of specific antisera.

For example, the polio virus is a viral species that has three serologically distinguishable variants. That is, it has three serotypes. It belongs to the Picornaviridae family, in which the formation of serotypes is very generalized.

As I said before, there are families of viruses where the formation of serotypes is common and families where not.

How are serotypes formed? Each virus has a set of structures on its surface that we call “antigenic determinants.”

Normally there are several in each virus particle: they are usually exposed structures on the surface of viruses, with easy access to the antibodies that are part of the immune response that is generated during infection.

All viruses mutate, some more than others. It may happen that some mutations modify antigenic determinants in a way that affects their recognition by antibodies. However, several mutations are usually necessary to abolish this recognition.

The reason is that there are usually several antigenic determinants in each virus particle. In fact, abolishing the recognition of just one often requires multiple mutations at that site.

All this means that, normally, a single mutation is not capable of canceling the immune recognition of a virus. The immune response is redundant and it is redundant in many respects: there is another mechanism, complementary and not overlapping, which is recognition by the cellular response.

The formation of serotypes is therefore related to mutations. Under strong pressure from the humoral immune system (antibodies), variants can be selected that accumulate mutations in their antigenic determinants.

When mutations change the structure of all of them enough, we are facing a new serotype of that virus.

This occurs in some viruses, but not in all. It occurs in groups: there are families where this form of evolution that evades the humoral response is common (picornavirus, reovirus, orthomyxovirus) and families where this is exceptional (flavivirus, coronavirus, bunyavirus).

Why do you go in groups? Because not in all viruses it is important to escape the antibodies.

The immune system does not act the same against all viruses

Faced with an infection, the adaptive immune system displays two main types of responses: the humoral (mediated by antibodies) and the cellular (mediated by T lymphocytes).

In a very schematic way we can say that the humoral recognizes the pathogen on the outside and the cellular one on the inside. Both deploy mechanisms to get rid of infectious agents, which are different and do not overlap.

In fact they coexist, interact and are coordinated.

This review states that, in a very general way, the immune response to viruses can be considered to move between two extremes of a broad spectrum: on one side would be the “highly cytopathic” viruses and, on the other, “Little (or not at all) cytopathic”.

The former cause acute infections. The second, chronic and persistent. The former are mainly controlled by the antibody response; the second, by the cellular response.

Of course, in the real world nothing is so black or white. Each of the existing viruses would be located in a certain position between these two extremes. Most have both components, acute / chronic or persistent, but with different weight.

Depending on this balance, the humoral or cellular response will acquire greater importance, although both are launched in a coordinated and simultaneous way.

The ability to form serotypes is closely related to the type of immune response that predominates in the control of infection: the viruses that form serotypes are mainly controlled by antibodies.

While those that do not form serotypes are controlled above all by mechanisms other than the humoral response: although this may also contribute, it is not decisive.

Recapping

We are already reaching the end of the argument. Let’s recap: We have said that coronaviruses do not form serotypes easily (except IBV). This, according to the argument presented, indicates that the predominant immune response in its control would not be the humoral but the cellular one.

It is difficult for SARS-CoV2 to generate “escape” variants, the correct name of which is serotype. (Photo: Getty)

In the case of SARS-CoV-2, there is very important evidence that the cellular response plays a determining role.

Therefore, it is difficult for SARS-CoV-2 to generate “escape” variants, the correct name of which is serotype. Although it cannot be completely ruled out, it is not expected that SARS-CoV-2 will end up forming serotypes.

We cannot rule out that a really worrisome variant will emerge, and you have to keep your guard up, but it is not easy for it to do so either.

In any case, the risk of something like this happening would be considerable in a situation of high selective pressure.

In my opinion, this situation does not currently exist, but it can do so as vaccination progresses and the proportion of vaccinated, added to those who present immunity due to having overcome the natural infection, begins to be relevant with respect to the total vulnerable population.

Still, the serotyping process is long and complex: many mutations have to accumulate in key positions: they do not arise overnight.

Classical virology has been half forgotten in this pandemic, in favor of other disciplines that often ignore or do not give enough importance to a very basic but central fact: the cause of this situation is a virus.

Our field can contribute something about how these microorganisms behave and what to expect from a coronavirus like SARS-CoV-2.

* Miguel Angel Jiménez Clavero is Virologist and research professor of National Institute of Agricultural and Food Research and Technology (INIA). This artThe article appeared on The Conversation. You can read the original version here.

You are interested in:

Why have hundreds of babies and children died from coronavirus in Brazil?

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine May Require Third Dose

Now you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!