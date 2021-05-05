Why won’t there be ‘Captain Marvel 2’? Marvel changes plans

Marvel studios has revealed, through a new video published on May 3, some previews of its productions, both movies and television series for the next two years. Among them the first images of Eternos, release date of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the official title of Black panther 2. But at no time was there mention of Captain Marvel 2. Why?

Captain Marvel It was released in 2019, prior to Avengers: Endgame (Avengers: Endgame). It is the origin story of Carol Danvers and how he becomes one of the most powerful characters in the world Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was an outright box office success grossing over a billion dollars.

Later the pre-production of Captain Marvel 2, as one of the films that would be part of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But with this new battery of ads, there is no mention of it. But actually yes.

‘Captain Marvel 2’ is now ‘the Marvels’

Marvel studios has decided to change the name of the second Carol Danvers film to The Marvels (in the absence of an official title in Spanish). It will premiere on November 11, 2022 and will be directed by Nia DaCosta, with a script of Megan McDonnell.

This time around it’s going to focus on three characters, and that’s why the title makes all the sense in the world: Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau. The latter obtained powers after the events of Scarlet Witch and Vision (Wandavision). The first two are Captain Marvel Y Ms. Marvel.

Khan is an American-Pakistani teenager who takes on her superhero name inspired by her idol, Carol Danvers. A fairly similar origin story is expected since in some of the leaked photos of the recording of his solo series for Disney Plus, you can see the actress, Iman Vellani, with a suit practically the same as in the comics.

Monica rambeau, who knew Captain Marvel as a child – her mother, Maria Rambeau was her best friend – is known as Photon, Press or Spectrum. But also, at some point in her story arc, she becomes a new Captain Marvel.

Ultimately that is the reason why the film is no longer called Captain Marvel 2 and will now be called, simply, The marvels.

