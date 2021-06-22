Why won’t there be a fourth installment of Linklater’s ‘Before …’?

The actress has been trying to carry out a project for a long time in 2013 the last chapter of ‘Before’ was released

What happened to Jesse and Celine? Acclaimed actress and filmmaker Julie Delpy He recently delved into his career in a new interview and has spoken about one of his jobs, if not the most emblematic of his career: work under the orders of Richard Linklater next to Ethan hawke, the ‘Before’ trilogy. Speaking to Telerama, Delpy spoke about her upcoming movie ‘A Dazzling Display of Splendor’ and how she is still struggling to get funding.

“I have a wonderful script, a dazzling display of splendor, on the pioneers of Hollywood. One of the best I’ve ever written,” he said. Although it has not yet received funding for the project, it already has a major name attached to it. “A talented and well-known English actress, Emilia clarke, is linked to the project, “he revealed,” And yet I am still struggling. Without scales. I have so many movies in my drawers that they will never be shot, if you only knew! I’m fed up, “she confessed.

It’s these issues that have led her to reject a possible fourth entry in Linklater’s beloved trilogy and even to consider retirement. “A year and a half ago, I was not far from (retiring),” he revealed. “The hell I went through to produce my film had exhausted me. I said no to Richard Linklater in a quarter of the Before movies.”

Jeffrey MayerGetty Images

Anyone who has seen the series knows how comprehensive is the role Delpy played both on and off screen. The couple created by her and Hawke has captivated everyone. This success led her to collaborate with Linklater and her co-star Ethan Hawke to co-write and produce the sequels “Before Sunset” and “Before Nightfall.” Despite the bittersweet ending to the third, having another movie in the series without Delpy’s involvement could really upset fans of the story.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But ultimately, Delpy will not retire. Like many and many filmmakers, he revealed that his love for storytelling eventually overcame his doubts. “I like creating, telling stories,” he said, “he’s stronger than me.”

Delpy’s frustrations with Hollywood are not hard to understand. Since most movie theaters are occupied by sequels, remakes, or adaptations, many independent filmmakers have had to work hard to secure funding for their projects. We’ll see if we get to see ‘A Dazzling Display of Splendor’ soon.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io