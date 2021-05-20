Why Women With Irregular Weight Are At Higher Risk Of Miscarriage

Miscarriage is the most common complication during the early stages of pregnancy. In fact, it affects between 15 and 20% of pregnancy cases. It is considered to be a complex problem that is attributed to multiple factors and the influence of lifestyle.

However, as the Hindustan Times points out, 50% of miscarriages happen from unknown causes.

How weight affects pregnancy

Weight is a very important issue for pregnant women. Those who are underweight or overweight are more likely to suffer from health problems during this stage.

The diet and weight control are essential to avoid miscarriage. This was revealed by a study carried out by scientists at the University of Southampton, in the United Kingdom.

The results of the investigation showed that it is possible to run increased risks of miscarriage in mothers who are underweight, whose Body Mass Index is less than 18.5.

But pregnant women whose BMI is between 25 and 30, which indicates that they are overweight, and those who are above 30, which indicates that they are obese, are also at risk.

Vices and bad eating habits also pose a lot of risk for pregnancies. Photo: Shutterstock

Other risk factors

There are other risk factors that also endanger pregnancy, especially during the first months. These are the consumption of alcohol and caffeine, as well as the cigarette and the consumption of prohibited substances.

The research group followed these causes cautiously, as the sample was small to determine how these risk factors affect the cause of abortion.

That is why research is still ongoing to know exactly the effect they have on pregnancy and the risks they produce.

Eat right and maintain weight

Something that is certain is that a good diet is essential for the pregnancy process to be successful.

Wear a balanced diet and maintain an adequate weight are important factors to avoid complications during pregnancy. On the other hand, it would be appropriate consult with a specialist to determine what physical activities are recommended.

In addition, you must avoid those things that could put the pregnancy at risk, such as alcohol consumption and other bad habits. Keeping track of the pregnancy is important to detect any problems during the process.

Consultation with the obstetrician gynecologist is essential to monitor the pregnancy and record how it progresses, detect dangers and recommend the necessary nutritional and vitamin supplements so that, in the end, everything is successful.

