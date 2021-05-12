Why Within Days Of Final Tax Deadline The IRS Is Delaying Refunds To Millions Of People



This year the IRS is returning an average of $ 2,873 to taxpayers.

The backlog of tax returns grows which is causing a delay in returns to millions of people across the country. This year the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is returning an average of $ 2,873 to taxpayers.

The IRS is delaying the processing of millions of tax returns, which will allow a longer period of time for your refund to reach your bank account.

“Taxpayers will continue to suffer unusually long delays. I don’t think anyone wants to hear it, but that’s the way it is, “said Collins during the interview.

Until the end of April the IRS had reported that 29 million tax returns had been held for manual processing. A large number of the 2019 returns were filed on paper last year when the IRS delayed their processing due to the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, however 2020 returns are also part of that delay. In March the agency counted with a delay of 2.4 million paper returns to process for fiscal year 2019 and until April 23, the delay was around 1.3 million individual declarations that had not been processed this 2021.

The origin of the tax refund delay



Some of the returns the IRS has been receiving It is due to tax changes and the sending of the third stimulus check, Collins said.

One of the main arrears has to do with the Recovery Refund Credit that will allow you to adjust your stimulus payments in case you have not received the total money to which you are entitled. According to the IRS, some people are making mistakes when filling out the form with their data.

When this happens, IRS staff have to cross-check the tax return against the stimulus payment record. This process increases the time of a tax return which in turn delays the reimbursement for the taxpayers themselves.

Until this May 11 some 121 million tax returns have been filed of the more than 160 million that the agency expects to receive until May 17, which is the deadline for you to file your taxes. With more than 40 million taxpayers yet to file a return, it is likely that a portion of those returns will end up being flagged. to be reviewed by an IRS employee which will cause a wait longer than three weeks or 21 days, which is the average time in which the agency issues tax returns to taxpayers.

As if this were not enough IRS confirmed it has issued 5 million fewer refunds compared to last year.

The federal agency is also facing a problem of reduction in the number of its employees due to the increase in pensions since the number of operations staff has been reduced by almost a third since 2010 and funding to the agency has decreased by 20%, as reported by the Center for Budget and Political Priorities.

For a large number of Americans, the delay in their tax refund is a red flag because still waiting to get paid for the first, second, or even third stimulus check.

If you are one of the taxpayers who have not yet filed the individual return, you should take these recommendations into account and file your tax return electronically or through the free applications of the IRS or tax filing companies.

In case you live outside the United States be sure to send your return by certified mail in paper format. It is important that you know if the IRS received your tax return.

Remember to check your mailbox in case you receive the letter that the IRS is sending to confirm your payment of the stimulus check.

The IRS has confirmed that the backlog in the tax refund will continue until the end of the summerSo until then, you’ll have to prepare to wait a little longer for your tax refund to arrive.

