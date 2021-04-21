Why will the cities of New York and San Juan, Puerto Rico, expand their cooperation?



Boricuas in New York in a demonstration last December for the needs of Puerto Ricans on the island after Hurricane Maria.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

NEW YORK – The mayors of New York, Bill de Blasio, and that of San Juan, capital of Puerto Rico, Miguel Romero, established the bases for cooperation in the areas of culture, tourism, public safety and emergency preparedness, the municipality of the Big Apple reported on Wednesday.

De Blasio recalled in a joint statement that New York is home to 666,000 Puerto Ricans, one of the largest communities of this diaspora in the country.

“Puerto Rican New Yorkers make our city the most vibrant city in the world and they never forget where they come from. Your city will not do it either, “he said.

“As New York City and San Juan fight COVID-19 and build a recovery for all of our residents, now is the perfect time to deepen the ties between our cities and find new ways to support our friends” on the island added.

During the conversations held by the mayors, ideas arose to deepen the coordination between both cities and that includes that their respective departments of culture work together to incorporate the Puerto Rican community in the celebration of the 500 years of the municipality of San Juan.

Training for the hurricane season

Also, in anticipation of the upcoming hurricane season, between June 1 and November 30, the New York Office of Emergency Management will work with the San Juan Office to plan joint training sessions for island personnel. .

Additional coordination between the New York and San Juan Police Departments was agreed to train officers on the island and share community policing procedures.

Another topic of interest is how San Juan can replicate the New York cleanup model to implement a similar model using federal funds.

“New York provides San Juan with a great example of an energetic and cosmopolitan city in continuous development and growth,” said Romero.

“The lessons learned by New York will provide a great tool for our administration to reproduce and learn, on behalf of all San Juan residents, as well as the tourists who visit us,” added the Mayor of San Juan, former state senator and who also held the positions of Secretary of Labor and Human Resources and Secretary of the Interior.

Romero thanked De Blasio for his commitment to Puerto Rico and with the development of the capital.

