Why will the ATP and WTA rankings this Monday be so decisive?

This Monday a new update of the ATP and WTA rankings will be published, but this time it won’t be just any update. Beyond that it will be known how the positions were in both circuits after Roland Garros, this ranking have an even more special seasoning: will determine who will be qualified for the next Tokyo Olympics.

Both men and women There will be 86 representatives who will contest, from July 24, the Olympic event. The International Federation (ITF) moved the cut-off date to June 14, when the French Grand Slam was postponed, to allow time for the rankings to reflect the results in Paris.

The maximum number of players admitted to the Games It will be 12 per country and six per category: up to four for individual tournaments, plus another two for doubles.

In individual, Monday’s classifications will serve to award 56 Olympic tickets to both men and women. Eight more places will be awarded by the ITF, until completing the two squares of 64 players.

If in those first 56 positions there is a country with more than four players, it is the four best classified who will obtain the place for the Games, According to the rules agreed by the ITF and the IOC, Thus, the list will run to admit tennis players from other countries.

Players must have been nominated at least three times between 2019 and 2020 to participate in the Davis Cup or the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly the Federation Cup), or only two if they have a high number of participations during their career (20 weeks, with matches both at home and away).

As for the 8 places awarded by the ITF, they are based on continental balance criteria. In the case of America, It was decided that the two finalists of the Lima 2019 Pan American Games would obtain an Olympic place, which were Argentina Nadia podoroska, the American Caroline dolehide, the brazilian Joao menezes and the chilean Tomás Barrios.

In the rest of the continents you will benefit from an Olympic place the best classified of a country still without quotas. The doubles draw will admit 32 pairs, one of them always from the organizing country, Japan.

The players that this Monday appear between the top 10 of the doubles rankings secure an Olympic spot, but your partner must be at least in the top 300 in the world.

The combined ranking of the two players in each pair it will serve to determine the rest of the participants.

The Olympic Mixed Doubles Tournament it will admit fifteen couples, plus the local one. Teams will be made up of players already qualified for the singles or doubles draw.

ITF The provisional list of classifieds will be made official on the 16th and the National Olympic Committees will have until the 22nd to confirm the tennis players who will participate in the individual tournament and propose their doubles pairs. In case of resignation of a player, the list will run and the ITF will have to reallocate the places before July 5.

However, modifications will be accepted until, already at the Games, conclude the first round of each tournament.

The participation rules also require a minimum age for the tennis players who will compete for the Olympic medals: 14 years for men, 15 for women.

