Why will it take the IRS several more weeks to send all of the stimulus checks from the third round?



File image of an IRS tax form.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

To the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) It will take several more weeks to complete the distribution process for the third stimulus check of $ 1,400 under the “American Rescue Plan” of the Biden Administration as the agency continues to schedule payments as it receives new tax returns.

The agency has not given, at the moment, a specific date in which it anticipates that it will end with the shipments.

However, the deadline for filing taxes this year is May 17. While the statutory date for the IRS to complete the third round check distribution process is December 31st.

Contrary to the last stimulus law, this time, the agency handles two processes at the same time, tax returns and a stimulus check.

Many of these returns come from Americans who typically do not submit their tax information to the IRS because they are not required to do so due to low income; however, they did the paperwork this season so that the agency could process the stimulus check from the third round or any previous stimulus checks owed.

The IRS confirmed on its website Thursday that it continues to issue stimulus checks as more tax returns arrive at the office.

“The IRS will continue to make Economic Impact Payments on a weekly basis. Ongoing payments will be sent to eligible individuals for whom the IRS did not have information to issue a payment but who recently filed a tax return, as well as individuals who qualify for ‘plus-up’ payments, ”reads the most recent IRS statement.

With “plus-up” or “additional” payments, The agency refers, for example, to taxpayers who were issued the payment based on the 2019 tax return, but the IRS later received this year’s tax return and had to make a payment adjustment based on the difference of income between both documents.

As the IRS continues to process “new” taxpayer returns, it urged those who are eligible but have not yet received stimulus checks to submit their information to the IRS before the deadline for accepting returns.

“Although payments are automatic for most people, the IRS continues to urge people who do not normally file a tax return and have not received Economic Impact Payments to file a 2020 tax return to get all the benefits. to which they are entitled under the law, including tax credits such as the 2020 Refund Recovery Credit, the Child Tax Credit, and the Earned Income Tax Credit. Filing a 2020 tax return will also help the IRS determine if someone is eligible for an upfront payment of the 2021 Child Tax Credit, which will begin to be disbursed this summer, ”the agency explained its website.

“People who normally do not file a tax return and do not receive federal benefits may qualify for these Economic Impact Payments. This includes the homeless, the rural poor, and others. Individuals who did not receive a first or second round economic impact payment or who received less than the total amount may be eligible for the 2020 Refund Recovery Credit, but will need to file a 2020 tax return. See the special section on IRS.gov: Claim the refund recovery credit if you are not required to file a tax return, ”added the IRS.

Third stimulus check and extra money for dependents

In this sense, the office alerted beneficiaries of federal programs such as those of the Social Security Administration (SSA) that they will probably have to file a tax return this year to claim the extra money for dependents under the third stimulus law.

“Some federal benefit recipients may be required to file a 2020 tax return, even if they generally don’t, to provide the information the IRS needs to submit payments for a qualifying dependent. Eligible individuals in this group must file a 2020 tax return as quickly as possible to be considered for an additional payment for their qualifying dependents, ”the agency advised.

Under the “American Rescue Plan” each eligible dependent will receive $ 1,400 with no limit on the amount per household and regardless of whether they are older or younger.

It may interest you: