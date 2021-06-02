Why will Iñárritu not be able to cast his vote on June 6? – The Sun of Mexico

Four days before the elections, thousands of Mexican men and women will not be able to cast their vote, because they do not have the voter’s credential. Such is the case of the filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, as he did not process his identification in time.

This Wednesday, the Mexico City Regional Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF) unanimously decided that the procedure carried out by the four-time Oscar winner to obtain his voter credential and make a correction was untimely. of personal data.

The magistrate José Luis Ceballos Daza explained that the filmmaker carried out his procedure on May 21, that is, 100 days after the date on which the deadline established by the National Electoral Institute (INE) to make the request expired.

The procedure to make a data correction implies making movements in the electoral roll, which could directly affect the nominal list, so the magistrates agreed that it is impossible to give in to the filmmaker’s request.

Iñárritu requested the reprint of his voting credential, but the response was not favorable, as described in the file of the INE SECPV / 2109125111287, so he appealed to the TEPJF.

On May 26, the Mexico City Regional Chamber of the TEPJF entered the trial for the protection of political-electoral rights promoted by the director of “Amores Perros.”

“By means of said letter, Alejandro González Iñárritu by his own right promotes a lawsuit for the protection of the political-electoral rights of citizens, to challenge the resolution that declares the request for issuance of a credential to vote with a photograph inadmissible.”

Subsequently, the case was referred to magistrate José Luis Cevallos Daza, who finally denied him the delivery of his identification.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

Since February, the INE reported a high demand for the replacement of credentials, even doubling the service capacity normally provided to 60,000 people on a daily basis in the different modules.

Alejandro González Iñárritu will be able to freely carry out his procedure to obtain a copy of his voter credential with the corrected data in the INE module of his choice; however, this will be possible once the elections conclude, starting on June 7.