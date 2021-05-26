Why will I vote for Dianne Morales and Maya Wiley?



New York City will elect Mayor next month.

Photo: Fernando Martínez / Impremedia

In one month, the voters of this city have the opportunity to vote for meaningful change for our communities. For the first time we have the opportunity to vote for a woman – and what’s more, a woman of color – as our next mayor. These elections provide us with the opportunity to vote in order of preference, and I am extremely excited to vote for Dianne Morales as the number one choice and Maya Wiley as the number two choice for mayor of New York City.

These two progressive women set themselves apart from the other candidates for their commitment to our people. The position of mayor is of great importance, since he is the one who will be leading the city on issues such as education, affordable housing, public safety, and more. It is your responsibility to determine the programs and initiatives that will be funded by the city for New Yorkers. I join the support of The Way in Action, which is supporting Morales and Wiley, because they are the right people to guide the city towards a future of respect and dignity for all.

For too long our communities have suffered from unemployment, access to healthcare for all, and a lack of truly affordable housing. In my case, I have already had an eviction letter for two years. My landlord has tried to evict me, but I have nowhere else to go. In my Bushwick neighborhood in Brooklyn, rents are getting higher and higher. I have witnessed my neighbors and friends disappearing. They can no longer afford the high rents and are forced to move their apartments.

Unfortunately, access to affordable housing is a problem that New Yorkers face every day. We need a leader who puts the needs of our people first and really has a plan to help us have the resources and protections we deserve.

Dianne Morales is an Afro-Latino leader who has supported our communities for decades. She understands that we need to invest public resources in a better future for all, not in the criminalization of black and Latino people. As mayor she would reallocate $ 3 billion from the NYPD’s huge budget and pull the police out of schools, to spend that money on public schools and other youth services, affordable housing, and services for immigrants. She supports allowing undocumented immigrants to vote in municipal elections and even risked arrest a few weeks ago by joining the fight for an excluded workers fund. Let’s mark Dianne Morales number one on the ballot.

Maya wiley She is also an ally of our people and has long been working for racial justice. She has vowed to cut the police budget because the current police system disproportionately criminalizes people of color and black instead of keeping us safe. He is also committed to fighting for affordable housing and good jobs for New Yorkers. Let’s mark Maya Wiley number two on the ballot.

We are one month away from the primary election — a pivotal moment that will determine the future of the residents of this city. I have voted in all the elections in this city since I became a citizen in 1989 and this year it will not be an exception. And that is why I am going to make an effort to knock on doors, make calls and speak with my neighbors so that they participate and vote in these elections.

Dianne Morales and Maya Wiley They are ready with a vision that protects and helps our communities. On June 22, let’s vote for them and make our voices heard in these critical elections. The future of New York City is in our hands.

Ana Cecilia Vasquez, is a Brooklyn resident and a member of Make the Road in Action.