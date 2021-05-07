Why will Gen3 be the definitive push for Formula E?

After three competition weekends (Jeddah, Rome and Valencia), Formula E faces tomorrow which will undoubtedly be one of the most important races of the season. The Monaco ePrix will put electric cars on the Grand Prix track practically identical to the one used in Formula 1. It will be the first time that both championships share a very similar circuit configuration, so it takes a step forward when it comes to giving status to battery-powered series, even with the difficulty of direct comparison with the premier class of single-seaters.

Those responsible for the championship continue trying to take steps forward so that the now Formula E World Championship continues to gain specific weightNot only for car manufacturers, but also for hobbyists. The introduction of the third generation of single-seater, known as Gen3, will therefore be key, which will arrive in Season 9, which will take place between the years 2022 and 2023 and that promises to take a radical turn in how racing is understood.

Porsche Motorsport has been one of the leading manufacturers who have already confirmed their presence, all despite the fact that this duel between German brands with Audi and BMW will be broken precisely at the end of this year with the departure of those from Ingolstadt and the Munich people. There are already five companies that have committed to continue until the end of 2026, with a list in which they stand out Mahindra, Nissan and DS Automobiles, plus NIO, which confirmed last Thursday that they have started their commercial landing in Europe, starting with Norway. But what are the main changes between the current Gen2 and future Gen3?

What will the Gen3 Formula E be like?

With a year ahead for its development, the decision to do not introduce the Gen2 Evo in 2020-21 and limiting the costs of the teams during these two technical transition campaigns have allowed the structures to start thinking about 2022. It will be a leap of great dimensions, since the car must be maintained in competition for at least four seasons (the standard homologation period that the FIA ​​usually guarantees, hence the commitment of the brands and teams to guarantee its continuity at least until 2026), with superior performance compared to the current one.

Obviously the final details are yet to be known, but little by little some details of the Gen3 and its approximate figures are being known: classification will go on to offer a maximum power of 350 kW (476 hp), instead of the current 250 kW (340 hp). In race mode they will predictably hit 300 kW (408 hp), compared to 200 kW (272 hp) for the Gen2, which is a huge performance leap, especially when it comes to racing.

Perhaps the biggest impact on these Gen3 will come hand in hand with the introduction of ultra-fast charging. We will have to wait to find out what its introduction will be like, but it will once again be another strategic element as at the time the entry into the pits to change cars was with the Gen1. Only the advancement of recharging technology has allowed this point to be reached, as well as the implementation of a braking system that will act on all four wheels (which does not mean that they end up being all-wheel drive) and with which up to 600 kW can be recovered. In this way, the drivers will have more power, more energy and even more difficult cars to drive after André Lotterer acknowledged that “you have to fight with today’s cars, almost like competing in rallycross”.

There are still big names in this project, starting with the batteries, since the current supplier, McLaren Applied, will leave its place to Williams Advanced Technologies, while Hankook takes over from Michelin, the tire firm that has accompanied Formula E since its initial season. It has not been specified at the moment if the philosophy will change and if there will be various compounds or wheel designs, but hopefully that philosophy of using technology will be useful for road vehicles.

Spark will be the chassis supplier for its part, maintaining the relationship between both parties as has already happened with the two previous generations of single-seaters and with the Extreme E. The FIA ​​has traditionally been in charge of the design, so everything indicates that it will continue to look to the future in its aesthetics, marking differences with what we will see in Formula 1. When we asked Alberto Longo Regarding the possibility of some areas of development being unlocked in the Gen3, the co-founder of Formula E assured us that the aerodynamics will remain standard to avoid unnecessary expenses.