The coronavirus “may never disappear”, warned the World Health Organization (WHO).

More than 100 potential vaccines are being developed

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Speaking at an online conference on Wednesday, WHO emergency director Mike Ryan opposed the attempt to predict when the virus will disappear.

He added that even if a vaccine is found, controlling the virus will require “a lot of effort”.

Nearly 300,000 people worldwide have already died from the coronavirus. More than 4.3 million cases have been reported.

The UN, for its part, warned that the pandemic is causing widespread suffering and mental health problems – particularly in countries where there is a lack of investment in this area. The agency urged governments to include mental health considerations as part of their overall response to the crisis.

Why can the coronavirus never go away?

“It is important to make it clear: this virus may just become another endemic virus in our communities and may never go away,” said Ryan, from Geneva, at the virtual news conference.

Doctors and authorities Mike Ryan and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned against reducing blocking restrictions too early

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

“HIV has not disappeared – but we have learned to deal with the virus.”

Ryan said he did not believe that “someone can predict when this disease will go away”.

For him, the world has “a chance” to eliminate the virus, but a vaccine would have to be made available, it would have to be highly effective and made available to everyone. “The disease can become a long-term problem or not.”

There are currently more than 100 possible vaccines under development – but Ryan noted that there are other diseases, like measles, that have not yet been eliminated, despite vaccines for them.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that it is still possible to control the virus with effort.

“The trajectory is in our hands, and it is everyone’s business, and we must all contribute to ending this pandemic,” he said.

WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove also said at the briefing: “We need to get used to the idea that it will take some time to get out of this pandemic.”

WHO emphasized that it is still possible to control the virus, with an effort

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

These placements came at a time when several countries are gradually easing quarantines and reopening their economies.

WHO’s Tedros warned that there is no guaranteed way to ease restrictions without triggering a second wave of infections.

“Many countries would like to stop adopting the different measures,” said the head of WHO. “But our recommendation is still that the alert in any country should be at the highest possible level.”

Ryan added: “There are some who think lockdowns are perfect or that relieving them would be great. Both are dangerous.”

