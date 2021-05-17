Why were the ancient Egyptians obsessed with cats?

Importance in Egyptian culture

Much of this devotion is due to the ancient Egyptians thinking that their gods and rulers they had feline qualities. Thus, they considered that they were protective, loyal and loving animals but that at the same time they could be independent and fierce.

These very particular features, in the eyes of the ancient Egyptians, made felines worthy of attention, which is why they began to build feline statues. One of the most popular sculptures is the Great Sphinx of Giza, a 73 meter long monument that has the face of a man and the body of a lion. Likewise, the goddess Sakhmet was represented with the head of a lion on the body of a woman. Another goddess, Bastet, was often depicted as a lion or a cat, and cats were considered sacred to her by ancient Egyptians.

On the other hand, it is possible that cats were also admired for their ability to hunt mice and snakes. In fact, according to University College London, ancient Egyptians worshiped cats so much that they nicknamed their children after felines, including the female name ‘Mitt’ which meant ‘cat’.

In addition, although it is not clear when the first domesticated cats appeared in Egypt, according to Live Science magazine, several archaeologists have found burials of cats that They date from 3,800 BC.