Jason Hehir, director of “The Last Dance”, the documentary that reviewed the career of Michael Jordan and the six Chicago Bulls titles in the nineties, he explained this Wednesday the absences from former Utah basketball players Karl Malone and Byron Russell throughout the ten chapters of the series.

Malone, best player of the 1997/1998 season, he ruled out his participation although they tried to convince him on different occasions from two years to publication, according to Hehir.

“We asked him several times. We exhaust almost all routes. We started in January 2018 because we knew that (Malone) would be a difficult figure, “said the director in dialogue with the American journalist Dan Patrick.

For his part, Hehir explained that Russell, the one in charge to mark Jordan in the finals of the two seasons in which they faced the Chicago Bulls (1996-97 and 97-98), “never answered calls that we did to him all the time. “

In addition, the filmmaker assured that it cost to convince Utah base John Stockton, something they accomplished on March 10, about the closing of the documentary, which is currently second among the most viewed series on Netflix Argentina.

“« You want me to participate in a documentary that will be the shell of Michael Jordan », he told us, “he recalled in one of the rejections of the former basketball player, who was Jordan’s partner in the remembered 1992 Olympic Dream Team, as did Malone.

Apparently, beyond that good relationship they had in that United States team, considered the best basketball team ever armed in the world, for the Jazz figures The enormous rivalry they created with “MJ” prevailed much more in those fervent NBA finals.

Hehir said another former Jordan teammate, the pivot Luc Longley, not aired for “living in Australia and the costs were great. “

Of the rest of the most important figures of those years, were almost all, including several enemies with Jordan such as Isiah Thomas (Detroit Pistons) or Gary Payton (Seattle Supersonics), among others Michael’s own colleagues who remembered him as such a competitive leader that many times made him unbearable in coexistence.

