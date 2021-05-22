Why were Japanese sports cars limited to 280 hp?

If you have minimal appreciation for the Japanese sports car, you probably you may have wondered why none had more than 280 CV during the 90s. To understand the reason for this power limit – declared power, since the Nissan Skyline GT-R and company usually exceeded 280 hp in the bench – it is necessary to understand the road past of Japan. It all started with the bosozoku, aggressive motorized gangs that terrorized Japan during the 70’s. Stay with me, I promise you, all the pieces of the puzzle will fit together.

The beginnings: speed limited to 180 km / h

The bosozoku were in part associated with organized crime, and were a by-product of Japanese industrialization and wealth. For some young people, the escape route from a life in a society that lived by and for work was speed. Aboard powerful motorcycles and cars, they ignored all traffic laws and organized illegal races – endangering other drivers – among other niceties. It was then that the JAMA (Japan Association of Automobile Manufacturers) decided to get involved.

All cars sold on the Japanese market have an electronically limited top speed of 180 km / h.

A Honda NSX-R, limited to just 180 km / h.

Always with the good of society in mind – as well as the end of motorized gangs – they agreed install a speed limiter at 180 km / h in every car. By electronics, no car sold in Japan can exceed 180 km / h – measure that still in force today. It is curious to see the speedometers of a Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 or a whole Honda NSX set to only 180 km / h. Currently, cars like the Nissan GT-R R35 only deactivate the limiter if they detect by GPS that they are on the track.

The spike in road fatalities during the 1980s prompted the industry to take action.

The gossips say that the government of Japan pressured the industry to make this decision, while in the streets it was said that it was the maximum speed at which a car of the time could physically circulate. This measure should reduce road mortality, which in the 70s began to increase with the increase in the number of vehicles in circulation. By the mid-1980s, mortality had not only failed to decrease, but had risen to 10,000 deaths annually.

The American Nissan 300ZX developed 320 hp.

The reason for the 280 hp limit

The death toll on the road was of national concern, and it was again the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association that decided to take action, voluntarily limiting the power of Japanese vehicles. At that time speed was thought to be the main culprit in road mortality, and therefore it was tried to avoid an escalation of power. This escalation of power, in high-end vehicles or sports cars, could cause a spike in mortality – and the bad press would end up taking its toll on car manufacturers.

By means of a gentlemen’s agreement, the Japanese automobile industry limited the power of cars to 280 hp in 1988.

The announcement of the power limitation was intended to cause a media impact, and was expressly coincided with the 1988 launch of the Nissan 300ZX. Its Twin-Turbo V6 version developed 280 hp in Japan, but exceeded 300 hp in units destined for the US market, without going any further. Since then, and during the golden age of the Japanese high-performance automobile, no car developed more than 280 hp of power in your home market. Even so, it was known that the real power of these cars reached 320 hp in some cases.

RB26DETT engine from the Nissan Skyline GT-R, known for its power-up capabilities.

Although they could not exceed 280 hp, manufacturers designed very robust engines, with a very wide power margin. For example, the RB26DETTs of the Nissan Skyline GT-R are capable of digesting more than 600 hp without internal reinforcements. The same can be said for Toyota’s 2JZ-GTEs or Mitsubishi turbocharged 4G63s. In case the gentlemen’s agreement fell apart, they wanted to ensure that there was room for power-up for their vehicles. It also allowed the development of a buoyant power and tuning industry as an escape valve to factory limitation.

The Nissan 350Z was one of the last sports cars to be born with a power limited to 280 hp.

During the 90s, passive and active vehicle safety greatly improved. As a result, road deaths fell below 8,000 deaths annually. Japanese cars used increasingly advanced and state-of-the-art engines, but limited to 280 hp, below most European and American rivals of the time. In 2004, Itaru Koeda (director of JAMA) announced to the press that his organization had found no correlation between speed and road fatalities.

The first Nissan GT-R R35s already had 480 hp.

This speech was taken as a dissolution of the gentlemen’s agreement. Who was the first manufacturer to “open the ban”? It was Honda, with the Legend, whose 3.7 V6 VTEC engine developed 300 hp of power. Shortly after, Lexus, Subaru and Mitsubishi joined the party, and in just five years the Nissan GT-R R35, with 480 hp of power, was on the streets. Japan has not looked back again, forgetting that power restriction, a historical anomaly whose importance we have wanted to highlight in this article.

Source: Japan Times