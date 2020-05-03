Years ago the battle to dominate the mobile phone market was fought between three operating systems. Android with Google in the lead, iOS from Apple and a third in disagreement, Windows Phone from the Microsoft company. Unfortunately, Microsoft was defeated, and despite having a stable, fluid operating system and fantastic terminal designs thanks to the good work of Nokia, the lack of applications with respect to its competition and therefore users, was the trigger for its disappearance.

Now, no one can deny that the main phones with the Microsoft operating system, the Nokia Lumia, were wonderful devices. Beyond its features and incredible performance, the design of these was fantastic with really characteristic colors that honestly many miss.

If we asked you last week if you would like to see a Nexus 5 with the hardware adapted to 2020, How much would you pay to see a Nokia Lumia again this year 2020?

A characteristic design that to this day remains inimitable

Elegant designs, gaudy colors, curved bezels … the Nokia Lumia’s hallmarks were not few. At a time when the appearance of smartphones is practically identical to each other, a phone like the Lumia of yesteryear would undoubtedly be a breath of fresh air.

Of course we can not forget its characteristic software either, and it is that in addition to the famous squares that would be perfectly adaptable to an Android interface (something impossible we know, since Microsoft bought the Lumia brand but for dreaming …), Windows Phone and by therefore the Lumia, were the first phones with dark mode and wireless charging. Some ahead of their time.

A camera that even today continues to wage war

Let’s qualify. Obviously there were Lumia phones of different prices and specifications, but it is that the top of the range of the finnish brand were a prodigy in terms of photographic section. For example, the Lumia 1020’s camera has been compared to current phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note10 +, confirming that a 2013 phone can put a high-end of the end of 2019 on the ropes.

A new Nokia Lumia with a photographic section like those of yesteryear? We sign where necessary.

It’s always good that Nokia is a major brand

Throughout the history of mobile telephony, there are many brands that have left their mark. For example Motorola for being the company that launched the first mobile phone in the world or Nokia itself, for being the firm that popularized mobile phones.

Years ago, long before the arrival of Android, Nokia was one of the leading companies in the industry. Virtually everyone had a Nokia phone regardless of the economic level one had. They were pretty, sturdy, and quite well builtWhat’s more, surely you have more than one Nokia phones stored in an almost new wardrobe despite having been used for years.

Hence, we are always happy when a brand does well, no matter what it is. We believe that the more brands there are to choose from, the better it will be for the user. So we want Sony and HTC to go back to the top, and that is why we would love for Nokia to re-emerge as a “top” brand with its Nokia Lumia as a bulwark.

And you, would you like to see a Nokia Lumia again in 2020?

