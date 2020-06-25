The different characteristics of our immune response according to age suggest that we should opt for several vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 instead of only one.

The immune response against viruses consists of a series of cascading events that escalate if the organism is not able to control the infection quickly.

First, the innate immune system is mobilized, whose majority representatives are the macrophages, which develop the same type of response regardless of the infectious agent.

If it is not enough to kill the pathogen, the adaptive or acquired immune system is mobilized, much more sophisticated and dependent on the type of bacteria or virus. The protagonists of the adaptive immune response are the lymphocytes, capable of generating antibodies and immune memory.

Once a person has passed an infection, approximately 100 memory lymphocytes remain in their body, which will haunt the blood and organs, immediately developing a specific immune response if the person is again attacked by the same pathogen.

These memory cells die with age, more rapidly if the person is under stress or chronic disease.

Halfway between innate and acquired immunity are two types of immune cells: gammadelta (γδ) and Natural Killer or NK.

These cells, although unspecific and capable of responding to any attacker, can develop memory regarding the pathogens they have attacked.



Macrophages, γδ and NK do not recognize a specific pathogen protein, but rather molecular patterns of cellular damage or stress.

In contrast, lymphocytes respond to a certain protein of the pathogen.

In humans there is a preponderance of the innate immune system in children (who have not yet developed adaptive immunity) and elders (in which it is “extinguishing”).

In this regard, a vaccine developed against a specific protein of a virus should generate a more robust immune response in young people and adults, while a vaccine against the complete virus could be more effective in children and the elderly.

Better to contribute than compete

As of June 16, 2020, the portfolio of vaccines in development against covid-19 is 163, being in different stages of development. Most of these vaccines have used one of the strategies shown in Figure 1.



SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development strategy. THE PRESS / Nuria Campillo

At this time 10 vaccines are being tested in clinical phases.

The requirements of each of the phases (figure 2) guarantee the efficacy and safety of the candidates and are regulated by standards of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the World Health Organization ( WHO) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Phases of development of a vaccine. Status of clinical trials of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. THE PRESS / Mercedes Jiménez

One of the most advanced is that of Moderna, based on the messenger RNA produced by the spike (S) protein of SARS-CoV-2, responsible for entry into our cells by binding to the ACE-2 receptor (enzyme that converts angiotensin 2).

Another vaccine is the one developed by the University of Oxford, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. This vaccine uses an attenuated version of a virus that is not harmful to humans but causes infections in chimpanzees, and has been genetically modified to produce the coronavirus protein S.

Cansino Biological is developing a vaccine similar to the previous one, AD5-nCoV, which uses a non-replicating virus that causes the common cold. This vector transports the protein S gene from the surface of the coronavirus, with which it is attempted to provoke the immune response to fight infection.

Finally, Sinovac Biotech is developing the PiCoVacc vaccine, which uses the chemically inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In view of the above, the enormous effort made by researchers and pharmacists to find an effective vaccine against COVID-19 It should not be a race with only one winner.



There are vaccines that are more effective in children than in the elderly. THE PRESS / .

The development of the disease itself, shared by other SARSs, causes an exaggerated enhancement of the immune response in individuals with a worn out or less efficient immune system (prevalence of innate response).

However, a vaccine, to be effective for a long time, must develop an adaptive response in the body, mostly that generated in adults, not the elderly.

For this reason, the range of vaccines that will be available in the future will be able to cover different degrees of efficacy and will allow sufficient group immunity to minimize transmission and protect the most vulnerable.

The best vaccine should protect healthcare personnel, adults with comorbidities, be effective for children and the elderly, minimize the immunopotentiating effect, and be quick and easy to produce and store.

Having several options with different specificities will allow you to manage the most appropriate one depending on the individual and situation.

Factors such as seasonality and geographic, health and social diversity have influenced the incidence of the disease and, logically, will affect prophylaxis strategy.

In tropical countries it would be vaccinated en masse to protect the most vulnerable population.

However, in countries with temperate climates, with seasonal incidence, the population most at risk in periods of low transmission would be immunized, as is the case with the annual campaign against influenza.

Therefore, we will need all the candidate vaccines that cross the goal, and be prepared for the new challenges that, in global health, are yet to come.



