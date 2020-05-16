May 16, 2020 | 5:00 am

Editor’s Note: This article is for informational purposes only and does not represent an investment recommendation by THE CEO.

By Ellen R. Wald

Regular readers of this column know that I often advise against putting too much faith in forecasting, especially long-term forecasting. For traders, there are risks associated with relying on any particular forecast, as doing so can lead to wrong trades or missed opportunities if you bet against the prevailing opinion.

One reason to be wary of forecasts and projections: the frequency with which the institutions that create them change their numbers. They regularly adjust their results as the data proves them imprecise.

Here are some recent forecasts for global oil demand for 2020 that have already changed significantly:

Regularly adjusted forecasts

The latest short-term energy sector forecasts from the Energy Information Administration published on May 12 predicted that global oil demand in 2020 would rise to 92.6 million barrels per day, representing a decrease of 8.1 million barrels per day. compared to 2019. But in April, just a month earlier, he had anticipated that that figure would be 95.5 million barrels a day. The May forecast fell 3%. We congratulate the Energy Information Administration for making an adjustment, but if the April figures were not correct, should we trust that the May figures are?

OPEC, which published a new Monthly Oil Market Report on Wednesday, now forecasts that world demand for oil in 2020 will decrease by 9.07 million barrels a day to a total of 91.10 million barrels a day. While in April, the OPEC estimate was at 92.82 million barrels a day, a 1.9% drop in a month. Where will it be in two months, six months, or a year?

Rystad Energy has been updating its oil demand forecasts weekly. On May 7, he forecast that global demand for oil in 2020 would average 88.7 million barrels a day, a change from his estimate of 90.5 million barrels a day a month earlier. That supposes a fall of almost 2%.

The changes we have seen in the past month are largely attributed to the drop in gasoline and jet fuel consumption in March and April due to blockades and quarantines to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Understandably, these forecasts were adjusted as the effects of confinement on oil demand became more apparent.

Change in demand forecasts

Over time, these adjustments are added, so it is not reasonable to have faith in demand forecasts in a few months. It is important for traders to take into account how much these projections change when looking at the forecasts for the second half of 2020 and 2021.

The Energy Information Administration currently estimates that in 2021 the demand for oil will increase to 99.6 million although it has no way of knowing the duration of the current recession, the way of recovery, the impact of fear of the virus on travel, if there will be a outbreak of the coronavirus, etc.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is currently forecasting that global demand for oil in 2020 will be 94 million barrels a day, but sees an increase to 99 million barrels a day in 2021. The investment bank predicts a likely “recovery V-shaped ”of oil demand. Rystad’s latest outlook also anticipates a “V-shaped recovery in oil demand,” but its charts indicate a moderate recovery.

Predict a “V-shaped” recovery It is not particularly useful for traders because the upward slope of the “V” is what matters. It is simply an accurate and forceful way to sound because no one can predict what the nadir of a recession will be like.

Will consumption patterns no longer be relevant after the crash?

The past data used to create models for gasoline consumption may not even be relevant in the post-confinement era, as gasoline and travel usage patterns could change a lot. Regions that end confinement earlier than others may see very different behavior from regions that maintain confinement measures. There is no way to know the psychological impact of the virus on the traveler, worker or consumer. We don’t know what the recovery will be like after a recession that hurts small businesses especially, especially in the new economy of online shopping and video calls via Zoom.

There are simply too many variables to make any kind of accurate forecast on long-term demand. The most expert traders will scrutinize forecasts and methodologies and reasoning, consider different ideas, and make their own decisions.

The note Why we shouldn’t trust oil demand forecasts now It first appeared on Investing.com.