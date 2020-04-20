Why wasn’t Sami Zayn on Friday at WWE SmackDown? Only Nakamura accompanied Cesaro in his fight against Daniel Bryan.

The components of The Artist Collective, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, they appeared last Friday in the program of the blue brand of WWE, but not so Sami Zayn, now we tell you the reason why the fighter did not appear.

Sami Zayn revealed on his twitter account that last week they had removed a wisdom tooth and that for this they had had to perform a small intervention and that he was on a diet of not eating solids, so he was not in a position to appear on the program.

In lighter news, I had my wisdom teeth taken out last week so I’ve been on an #AllPuddingDiet for days and now I’m ripped to shreds. – Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 20, 2020

As we already know, dentist services are also considered essential elements within the state of Florida and that is why Sami Zayn was able to undergo a wisdom tooth surgery last week.

Hopefully the fighter can come back to normal in a few days and it is not ruled out that it may appear in the program for this coming Friday of SmackDown being a live show again.

