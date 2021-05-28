Why wasn’t Paul Rudd part of the meeting?

The Friends reunion was already released and had great guests. Many wonder why Paul Rudd was not part of the meeting.

After so much waiting, the Friends reunion was finally launched where they reunited the cast on the small screen after 17 years that the series ended. This special of HBO Max It had great guests, but the one who was missing was Paul Rudd. The famous actor who gives life to Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe He was part of the sitcom when he played Mike Hannigan. Therefore, many wonder why he was not part of the event.

It should be remembered that the American actor played the husband of Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) during the last seasons of Friends. Thanks to his fun, loving and empathetic personality with his wife, he earned the respect and admiration of the millions of viewers who tuned in to TV every week so as not to miss any episode of the record-breaking sitcom.

Why wasn’t the actor there?

The Friends special featured celebrities like David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, James Corden, Elliot Gould, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, and Thomas Lennon. But Paul Rudd was absent.

Given this, the director of the meeting, Ben Winston, explained to The Wrap why Paul Rudd did not go to the Friends meeting: “We couldn’t have everyone, because it’s only one hour and 45 minutes. And you I have to pay attention, the main theme of the show has to be about the six cast members. So you can’t have too many cameos because, of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were on ‘Friends’ over the years. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get everyone in. “

“You know, we invited some people who couldn’t attend. It’s a tough time to do TV right now because, you know, some people couldn’t fly internationally, some people were in other TV sessions or movies, some people are in bubbles on things, ”Winston added.