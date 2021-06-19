Why was ‘The Vampire Diaries’ canceled before S9?

Based on the popular novel series by LJ Smith and tapping into our teenage obsession with sexy bloodsuckers, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ became a pop culture phenomenon. Despite airing its last episode in 2017 and not returning for a season nine, fans are still interested in news from Mystic Falls, whether it be cast reunions in the real world or news of their favorite characters in the spin-offs. offs in progress.

With so much interest still (and more fans thanks to Elena Gilbert’s epic love triangle thanks to Netflix), why did the movie, which originally aired on The CW, come to an end with season eight?

According to showrunner and co-creator Julie Plec, there was no single, simple answer. “There were a lot of things that played a role, he told the Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

Some logistics, something contractual, where you said, ‘Okay, if this person doesn’t come back, will the show still be good? What if they come back, but we don’t know until the end? ‘A lot of that nonsense that you’re not supposed to talk about. Logistics things. Once we started talking about ‘hell’ in quotes and ‘peace’ in quotes and what the ‘Vampire Chronicles’ version of heaven is, I felt like we were telling those stories, and we told stories about our characters trying to find their ultimate redemption and salvation with the end result in peace or hell, so it certainly seems like this is the last season. Because if you can’t bring those trips to completion, then why do we tell these stories in the first place? “

Nina Dobrev, who played the central character Elena Gilbert from the start of the series, agreed to return for the grand finale of season eight. Over the years, many have speculated whether his departure, which played out on screen as an emotional finale to season six, had, in fact, contributed to the eventual decision to cancel the series entirely.

The actress made the initial announcement on Instagram in 2015, telling fans at the time that “I had just spent the most beautiful weekend at Lake Lanier in Georgia with my own TVD family, cast and crew of ‘ Vampire Diaries’ “and that he wanted to share that” it was not just a Christmas celebration, it was a farewell party. “

Dobrev also revealed that she “always knew I wanted Elena’s story to be a six-season adventure,” and called that moment “the ride of my life.”

In a statement to US Weekly, Julie Plec described Nina’s departure as “bittersweet and beautiful.”

Nina is excited to spread her wings, get some rest, travel the world and also take it by storm, and we support her a thousand times over. We look forward to the crazy and exciting challenge of continuing to tell the stories of our Salvatore brothers and our beloved and talented group.

But, for many, it was the appeal of Elena’s epic romances with vampire brothers Stefan and Damon (but most of all Damon) that compelled them to watch the series. Without a third of the trio, how long could it go on?

The series was said to be in decline and viewership declined, some thinking that this could have been one of those logistical factors in the eventual decision to plan the series finale. But Plec has previously insisted (via Variety) that “we had not been canceled, we had decided to say goodbye.”

The end of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ provided fans with closure, with an emotional payoff for each and every core relationship viewers had invested time in since the first pilot episode.

With spinoff series ‘Legacies’ now in its third season and with a fourth on the way, happily ever after Elena and Damon are still well and truly alive. Literally.

