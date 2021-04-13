Why was the Perseverance helicopter flight postponed?

The first flight of a propeller aircraft off planet Earth will have to wait. NASA has decided reschedule the Ingenuity takeoff, which was scheduled for last Sunday. Perseverance’s helicopter on Mars needs a software update to successfully complete your first mission in the Martian atmosphere.

The US aerospace agency detected a problem in the flight test on April 9. In the middle of the performance evaluation of the high speed rotor, a problem in timer monitoring script. It acted according to its schedule, but sent an alert to the system and went into “safe mode.”

After several days of analysis, the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) team concluded that need to reinstall flight control software. To do this, they have delayed the flight until at least next week, which is when the repair work should be completed.

Upgrade Ingenuity software to millions of miles

NASA’s JPL Mars 2020 Communication and Mission Control Center

Although NASA officials consider this to be a “minor modification”, it is still a challenge to carry out this task for some 471 million kilometers from Earth. To do this, the engineers have developed a meticulous action plan that includes:

Diagnose the problem and develop possible solutions Develop / validate and upload software Upload flight software to flight controllers Launch new flight software in Ingenuity

The JPL team has successfully passed the first point. Between now and tomorrow they will review and validate the solutions on NASA’s test benches. Of course, the process of completing it, they indicate from the agency, it will take some time, since we are talking about a link with a helicopter that is very distant.

However, the software update will not go directly to the helicopter. First it will be sent to the Perseverance rover, then to the base station, and from there to Ingenuity. Once installed, the update will modify the flight controllers, thus allowing the hardware and software to go from “safe mode” to “flight status”.

“We are confident in the team’s ability to overcome this challenge and prepare for Ingenuity’s historic first powered controlled flight on another planet.” NASA / JPL

Despite the recently discovered problem, Ingenuity is in good condition on the surface of Mars. The little helicopter has made it through several nights away from Perseverance. Its critical functions such as power control, communications, and thermal systems are working properly.

