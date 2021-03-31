Why was the AstraZeneca vaccine temporarily paused?

Spain decided yesterday Monday to pause the administration of the Covid-19 Vaccine by AstraZeneca. This temporary suspension, as explained by the Ministry of Health in a statement, occurs after knowing several notifications of cases in Europe – one of them in Spain – of a very specific type of thrombus and rare in the general population: cerebral venous thrombosis.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, indicated that the suspension was agreed between the central government and the autonomous communities pending what the European Medicines Agency (EMA) decides, which is the one who is collecting and investigating all these cases of thrombosis.

In Spain, a single case of this type of thromboembolic event has been detected among the more than 900,000 administered doses of this vaccine

Darias, in a telematic press conference, pointed out that in Spain it was detected a single case among the more than 900,000 doses administered AstraZeneca, but it was agreed to discontinue vaccination with these vaccines until a cause-and-effect relationship is fully tested.

“That we have said that 939,534 people have been inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and we only have one event of this type means that the benefit-risk ratio is still there,” he remarked.

If evidence of association with AstraZeneca vaccine

The committee of pharmacoviligance of the EMA (PRAC) already affirmed last Thursday that they have not found any indication that it is the vaccine that causes these episodes of thrombi.

This Monday, the EMA issued a new statement in which they indicated that these cases have occurred in very few people who have received the vaccine. Despite this, they highlight that “the number of thromboembolic events in the vaccinated population does not appear to be higher than in the general population.”

Despite these notifications, the EMA maintains its positive recommendation on the drug: “the benefit of getting vaccinated continues to outweigh the risks”

In fact, the head of the EMA’s biological threats to health and vaccines unit, Marco Cavaleri, reiterated this Monday that this body continues to consider that the benefit of being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca formula continues to outweigh its risks, after detecting several cases of thrombi in people who received this drug.

The EMA plans to announce the next Thursday its conclusions but, to this day, it maintains its positive recommendation on the drug for the moment.

Along the same lines, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), who insists that these patients should be studied to find out if there is any relationship between these thrombi and the administration of the vaccine or, simply, they have coincided in time.

In the European Union, about six million doses of this vaccine and the AEMPS is aware of at least 11 cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis reported in the EU.

“The evaluation of these cases can find an alternative cause to the vaccine or, if it is something attributable to the vaccine, with measures that try to minimize the risk as much as possible, such as, for example, the identification of factors that predispose to the appearance of this type of thrombosis”, Communicates the Spanish agency.

Lower cases in clinical trials

The pharmacist points out that the number of cases of thrombosis during their clinical trials was lower in the group that received the drug compared to the group that received a placebo

The pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, for its part, has issued a statement in which they affirm that there is no evidence that their vaccine increases the risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia “in any particular age group, gender, country or lot” after review the safety data of the more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and the United Kingdom. These statements were issued after a particular batch (the ABV5300) was immobilized due to an unconfirmed relationship between it and the reported cases of thrombosis in Europe.

As of March 8, “European authorities reported 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis and 22 of pulmonary embolism among people who received the vaccine. This is a much lower incidence than is expected to occur in the general population ”, defends the company.

In this regard, AstraZeneca notes that the number of cases of thrombosis during its clinical trials it was small and even smaller in that group that received the drug, compared to the control group that received a placebo.

The Head of AstraZeneca Medical Office, Ann Taylor, points out that the nature of this pandemic has caused us to increase attention in individual cases: “We go beyond the usual practices of security control of authorized drugs when reporting cases related to vaccines.”

Very few cases reported, but anomalous

Despite the low number of cases reported with this disorder compared to people who have received the vaccine, both the EMA, the European health authorities and regulatory agencies consider that the most prudent thing to do is investigate these cases to rule out or confirm that cerebral venous thrombosis and vaccine are related.

According to Lecumberri, it is the marked decrease in platelets that has attracted the attention of these cases: “This is not normally seen in a patient with a thrombotic complication.”

In this same line it is expressed Ramón Lecumberri, co-director of Hematology and Hemotherapy at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra and member of the board of directors of the Spanish Society of Hemology and Hemotherapy. As he explains to SINC, despite the fact that the reported cases are very low, what draws the most attention is the marked decrease in platelets in these patients. “This is not normally seen in a patient with a thrombotic complication, be it of the cerebral venous sinus or whatever,” he says.

For the hematologist, the most sensible action is to be prudent: “Evaluate these cases very carefully and try to carry out complementary studies that help to know what mechanism determines this condition”, even more so when they exist “alternatives to this vaccine that have not been related to other complications so far ”.

On the other hand, thrombosis –Especially venous ones– are one of the known complications of covid-19. In this case, the professional values ​​that, in the hypothetical case of confirming a relationship between AstraZeneca serum and thrombi, this would allow “administering this vaccine to a certain population or doing more monitoring”.

“If the vaccine induced thrombotic complications but in a very small number of patients, but it would be avoiding the thrombi associated with covid, the balance would tip in favor of vaccination”, He concludes.

What is cerebral venous thrombosis?

According to Lecumberri to SINC, this disorder is the obstruction from the veins, by clots or thrombi, which collect blood from the brain on its return to the heart. “It is a rare disorder and is associated with blood diseases or other situations that induce a state of hypercoagulability, where the formation of clots is facilitated,” he says.

East disorder it is related to oncological diseases, serious infections, thrombophilias – the propensity to have thrombotic complications. There is also a higher incidence with the consumption of hormonal treatments with high estrogen content and combined hormonal contraceptives, although in these cases the risk is very low.

This disorder has a low incidence, “Close to 0.5-1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per year,” he details. To this he adds that in women of childbearing age, “possibly linked to the consumption of estrogens, pregnancy or the puerperium”, there is a somewhat higher incidence.

The main symptom, he explains, is the headache “That does not respond well to the usual painkillers, present from first thing in the morning and worsens with exertion.” There may also be visual disturbances, blurred vision, nausea or vomiting, and, more rarely, loss of strength, slurred speech, and seizures.

It is a disorder that has treatment using anticoagulants, “which make the blood a little more liquid and make it easier for the body to dissolve the thrombus itself.” In some selected cases, it is possible to perform mechanical catheter treatments aimed at eliminating the clot, “but these are very exceptional situations.”

In Spain, the Recovery after a cerebral venous thrombosis is complete in approximately one 80% of patients, as explained in a statement by the Spanish Society of Neurology: “Only 5% develop some type of severe sequelae, so the prognosis of this disease is much more favorable than in other types of cerebrovascular diseases.”