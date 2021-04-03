Why was the Argentine president infected with COVID-19 if he was already vaccinated?

No: Alberto Fernández’s infection does not mean that COVID-19 vaccines do not work.

On the night of Friday, April 2, Alberto Fernández, president of Argentina, announced that after experiencing a mild fever and a slight headache, an antigen test was performed and tested positive for COVID-19.

On January 21, Fernández received the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and on February 11 he completed his vaccination with the second dose.

Pending the decisive result through a PCR test, the case of the Argentine president does not mean that the Russian vaccine or some other does not work, but that Fernández is part of a minority (8.4% in the case of Sputnik V) that You can get mild symptoms despite being inoculated.

What is the level of protection of vaccines?

Despite being a scientific feat developed in record time, none of the vaccines against COVID-19 (or any other disease) are completely effective.

Photo: Getty Images

In the case of Sputnik V, clinical trials ensure a 91.6% efficacy to prevent infection and from 100% to avoid severe COVID-19 cases.

The difference between efficacy and effectiveness

Although the terms efficacy and effectiveness are sometimes used synonymously to refer to the level of protection generated by the application of a vaccine, they are different concepts: while the effectiveness refers to the percentage of protection that an inoculation offers when it is tested in a clinical trial with a controlled environment, the effectiveness explains its ability to reduce infections in real conditions.

Hence, the efficacy announced by any pharmaceutical company that develops a vaccine decreases when it begins to be applied among the population.

And although the efficacy results achieved by some vaccines are exceptionally high, none is capable of 100% protection against a COVID-19 infection. What most vaccines do offer is a very high reduction in severe cases, which ranges from 90% for most of the vaccines developed so far.

Once the news of Alberto Fernández’s possible infection broke out, the Gamaleya Institute In charge of the development of Sputnik V, he responded to the Argentine president through his official Twitter account, assuring that its development is 91.6% effective against infections and 100% against serious cases, so that the vaccine guarantees a “quick and without serious symptoms ”.

The Gamaleya Institute: We are sad to hear this. #SputnikV is 91.6% effective against infection and 100% effective against severe cases. If the infection is indeed confirmed and occurs, the vaccination ensures quick recovery without severe symptoms. We wish you a quick recovery! – Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) April 3, 2021

Now read:

This is how the Russian Sputnik V vaccine that began to be applied in Mexico works in your body

Russia announces Sputnik Light, single-dose vaccine to arrive in March