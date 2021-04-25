Why was placing the spare wheel in the engine compartment as a good idea as a bad idea?

This characteristic or peculiarity, as you prefer to call it, was very common in the cars of the town of yesteryear. However, in these times, having the spare wheel in engine compartment draws attention for its non-existence. Why was this interesting location for the fifth wheel of the car abandoned? What advantages did it grant? Did they outweigh the disadvantages? Well that’s what we’re going to try to find out now.

Some manufacturers were big fans of span-mounted spare wheels. Brands such as Citroën, Fiat, Renault or Subaru they did it a lot in the 70s and 80sas the mechanical setup at the time allowed enough clearance above to fit a full tire. The benefit, of course, was that they had more space behind, perhaps due to a lower load floor than it would have otherwise. And the engines of yesteryear were compact enough to accommodate a tire.

For some brands it was presented as a safety feature, plus one that saved space. Yoke, known for its small and more than spartan vehicles, went so far as to affirm that said location helped “absorb energy in a frontal impact”, and was also protected against possible theft; many other manufacturers placed their spare tire under the floor of the trunk. The really smart brands even took advantage of tire air pressure to act as a windshield washer fluid pump.

But the biggest problem, as many critics have pointed out over the years, is that the heat that a motor and the rubber of a tire emits do not usually coexist peacefully. The high temperaturesthey dry the rubber,rotting it and causing it to crack, which is fine most of the time until you find yourself in a situation where you do need your part in good condition. And of course, It is not comfortable Trying to get the wheel out of a space that only gives off heat and accumulates dirt and grease.

With each new model, our cars get bigger. But it has been the modern trend to downsize thrusters, engines that actually need less space. In addition, as the automotive industry goes direction of electrificationBoth partial and complete will require manufacturers to find a space for the batteries. This gives home designers more freedom to place the tire where they want, without an internal combustion engine eating up the potential space.

The disadvantage is that wheel diameters of vehicles also seem to be getting bigger. There were many cars with small engines and spare wheels mounted under the hood decades ago, but those wheels, even full-size ones, they were much smaller than the ones that are mounted today. But other than that, why couldn’t a manufacturer try to fit a compact wheel into the engine compartment of an SUV with three cylinders, lots of batteries on the floor, and three rows of seats?

Although to be honest, with the few cars that already come with a spare tire, this is not a problem that engineers are probably losing sleep over. For the manufacturer on duty, it is still much more convenient to install a cookie wheel in their products in the best of cases, since the tendency is to bet everything on the puncture kit. Losing your spare wheel may be one of the biggest steps backward that the automotive world has had to go through with a view to the future.

