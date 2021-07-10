Why was Pfizer’s proposal for a third dose controversial?

Pfizer: Why is the third dose important? 2:20

(CNN Spanish) – Pfizer this week proposed a third dose of its vaccine against covid-19, an initiative that generates controversy among several authorities.

These plans stemmed from concerns about the delta variant of the coronavirus and the decreased effectiveness of the vaccine, Pfizer said. Why is the proposal controversial? Dr. Elmer Huerta explains it in this episode.

Pfizer and the third dose of its vaccine against covid-19

Clearly, Pfizer’s July 8 announcement of its impending request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize the use of a third dose of its vaccine has caused some confusion.

The pharmaceutical company argued that recent data obtained in Israel had revealed that – compared to the response to the alpha variant – the effectiveness of the vaccine in protecting against symptomatic disease caused by the delta variant had decreased from more than 90% to 64%.

He further said that in his experiments:

A third dose produced neutralizing antibody levels 5 to 10 times higher than those that occurred after his second dose, and he planned that the third dose could be given 6 to 12 months after the second.

Because the possibility of a third dose had been discussed for a few months, Pfizer’s announcement gave the impression that the booster dose of the vaccine could soon become a reality.

But the controversy arose when – unexpectedly and within hours of Pfizer’s announcement – the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA said in a joint statement that, so far, there was no need for a third dose for the US population.

How is the effectiveness of a vaccine determined?

To understand this controversy, we must remember how the effectiveness of a vaccine is measured.

The effectiveness of a vaccine is obtained by comparing a vaccine with a placebo in a phase 3 study, while the effectiveness is evaluated by comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated people in a national vaccination program in real life.

In this sense, among the various ways to measure the effectiveness of a vaccine in real life, three stand out:

The effectiveness of a vaccine to protect us from an infection and a mild symptomatic covid-19, The effectiveness of a vaccine to prevent the covid-19 that it can give us, be serious and take us to the hospital, And, finally, the effectiveness of a vaccine so that the covid-19 that it can give us, does not cause us to die.

The point is that, while it is true that some studies have shown that vaccines, including Pfizer’s, are less effective in preventing mild symptomatic disease, the effectiveness of protecting against severe disease and death has happily not changed substantially. .

What did the CDC and FDA say about Pfizer’s proposal?

That then explains the immediate response from the CDC and the FDA, who said that, for that reason, this is not the time to have a third dose in the United States, and that its eventual need would be determined, after a rigorous process based on in science and evidence.

That scientific process, they said, takes into account multiple data from laboratory, clinical trials and cohorts or large population groups, which may include data from pharmaceutical companies. That is why, they conclude, that the need for a third dose does not depend solely on the studies of a single pharmaceutical company.

In addition to the CDC and the FDA, also the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), spoke on July 9, stating that at the moment there are no scientific bases for the administration of a third dose.

The CDC and FDA also say that the United States is fortunate to have highly effective vaccines that are widely available to those 12 and older and that people who are fully vaccinated are protected from serious illness and death, even against the variants that currently circulate in the country as the delta.

United States and covid-19

Undoubtedly, the great problem in the United States is that unvaccinated people remain at risk. According to data cited by different health authorities, practically all hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 occur in this group.

In this regard, it has been observed that, in the United States, the delta variant has spread more rapidly in those states where the population has not reached the high vaccination rates achieved in most states.

For example, although they had worse moments in the early stages of the pandemic, Arkansas and Missouri today rank first and second in daily infections and hospitalizations per inhabitant in the United States according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Vaccination, a key factor

Most of these events are caused by the delta variant in unvaccinated people.

That can be explained because only 34.6% of Arkansans and 39.4% of Missourians had been fully vaccinated as of July 6, compared to 47.5% nationally.

In that sense, it was recently reported that, in the state of Maryland:

95% of new cases of covid-19, 93% of new hospitalizations, and 100% of deaths, occurred in people who were not vaccinated.

This enormous difference in vaccination coverage has meant that – in the words of Dr. Anthony Fauci, covid-19 adviser to the White House – there are two types of population in the United States, the protected ones, where more than 70 percent of the population has received at least one dose, and the unprotected, areas where only 35 percent of the population is in that situation.

In summary, for the moment, rather than thinking about a third dose to avoid a symptomatic infection, the effort should be aimed at increasing the use of existing vaccines, which are highly effective in preventing serious illness and death.

