Admittedly, the final season of the hit HBO series was riddled with mistakes that fans continue to forgive. And one of the most questioned was to see who stayed on the throne, with the seven kingdoms in charge, since many loved Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and even Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), but no, choose Bran as king was the worst decision in ‘Game of Thrones’And we explain the reasons.

Despite being criticized, Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), commented that this ending was the one that George RR Martin, writer of the books on which they were based for the series, had in mind. As it has not been published yet, this ending may change in the version that the author gives us, but that remains to be seen.

When we say that choosing Bran as king was the worst decision for the series, we not only mean that there were better ones to make everyone happy, but also the background of this character and what it means for the story. make him incompetent and dangerous for office. To understand this point we have to understand the story of the Three-Eyed Raven previous to who is described as a tortured person, old and living glued, almost rooted to the wooden chair.

It is possible that Children of the Forest They have a history more deeply rooted in this character, since they were in Westeros long before the first men, when they became a problem the White Walkers arose, who got out of control. That is, if these ancient creatures still have a link to Bran, it could be the start of another war.

Another detail to take into account is that the filmmakers David Benioff and DB Weiss ran out of ideas after the fifth season, they were traveling without any Martin book as a guide. If a secondary character was important, they had to put it aside, since they did not know everything that was in the author’s head, although asking him was not very difficult either.

The problem was, if Martin really wanted this ending, the story told in the series did not lead us to make this ending convincing, he feels forced, like it is “the right thing”. His story and character were not as well developed as the rest. It seems that he does not deserve it like others and that is what hurts the most. Of course there is still hope in the books.