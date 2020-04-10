The Spanish explains why the 2007 helmet had different colors

In his first season with McLaren, he gestures in reference to his childhood

Fernando Alonso has always been distinguished on the track for the red, blue and yellow colors of his helmets. However, that of 2007 was different. The pilot himself explains the reason why he wanted the design that year to be different.

Fernando Alonso was proclaimed two-time champion in 2006 and decided to undertake a new adventure with McLaren. Running with the manufacturer had been one of the Asturian’s dreams since childhood and that explains why that year he wanted to forget about the blue, red and yellow that characterizes his helmets to bet on a new scheme.

Fernando’s passion for McLaren began early. The Spaniard grew up watching his hero, Ayrton Senna, on television, and his devotion went so far that his father built him a kart in the colors of the golden age of the Woking people. Fulfilling the dream of joining the British team, he wanted to honor the helmet he used with that kart in his childhood.

“If you remember, the first helmet I had in a small kart was similar to this one, in black and white tones, and with this helmet I tried to go back to my first kart, which was a replica of the McLaren that my father had made,” he describes. Alonso in a video published from the Twitter account of his museum.

“I wanted to race at McLaren in a similar helmet. It is also a very special helmet, only for that year,” adds Fernando.

The helmets of @alo_oficial are they always blue, red and yellow?

The one from the 2007 season does not, and it has its reasons pic.twitter.com/NKMOpu5SzL – FA Museum and Circuit (@CircuitoMuseoFA) April 10, 2020

Fernando showed that kart for the first time in his exhibition ‘Fernando Alonso Collection’, in Madrid, and now he has it in his museum, next to Senna’s MP4 / 4.

That 2007 constituted the first stage of Spanish with McLaren. In it he managed to finish in third position and stood out with four victories and two Pole Positions. Eight years later he returned to the Woking team to make his last years so far in Formula 1.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.