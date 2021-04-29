Why VISA thinks Bitcoin has potential in cross-border transactions

Compartir

Payment giant Visa has been expanding its involvement with Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Based on its second quarter 2021 earnings call, the company has a long roadmap and many plans to integrate these assets into its payments network.

Al Kelly, President and CEO of Visa, spoke about the “opportunities” the company has and would like to explore with BTC and digital assets. Kelly said that he sees this cryptocurrency as “digital gold” due to the fact that people are “holding on” to it.

In the crypto industry, Visa will focus on 5 areas. The first is allowing consumers to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The executive said Visa is working with exchange platforms and wallets to enable this feature. Kelly added:

I would say that this is a space where we are leaning in a very, very big way and I think we are very well positioned.

Later, the payments giant is working to allow clients to use a cryptocurrency withdrawal service. Therefore, the Visa network can convert funds in BTC or other cryptocurrencies into fiat money. The converted funds will be available for purchases at Visa’s 70 million merchants. Kelly believes this will give “immediate utility to digital currency.” Added:

We have over 35 digital currency wallets and platforms that have chosen to work with us. Coinbase, Crypto.com, BlockFi, Fold, Bitpanda are just a few examples. And that’s definitely a second great chance.

Bitcoin with broader use cases besides Visa

On the other hand, the company seeks to provide its corporate partners and institutions with a “crypto option”. With that in mind, Visa has created API.

These allowed institutions to offer a buy, trade and custody function backed by Anchorage, a digital asset bank based in the United States. Kelly later touched on her fourth chance, agreement:

We have updated our infrastructure to allow a financial institution to settle with these in a stablecoin digital currency, starting with USDC. (…) So now we will be able to support digital currencies as an additional settlement currency in our network.

For this purpose, Anchorage will also be a key component. The digital asset bank will help Visa integrate the mechanism to settle transactions in stable currencies, such as USD Coin (USDC). In her final area of ​​opportunity, Kelly said her company will develop partnerships with banks.

In that way, they will incorporate and help secure central bank digital currencies (CBDC). On the role of Bitcoin in Visa’s plans, Vice President and CFO Vasan Prabhu had the following to say:

The other use case that has a lot of potential is to the extent that transactions related to cryptocurrencies become significant, and we are enabling, as you know, a large number of them, a use case that is particularly useful in stablecoin. or in Bitcoin. The type of scenarios is cross-border.

BTC is trading at $ 54,650.71 with lateral movement on the daily chart. On the weekly and monthly chart, BTC has minor losses at 2.8% and 1.9%, respectively.

BTC moving sideways on the 24-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview