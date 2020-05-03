© Photo: Shutterstock

If you wear a face mask with a small plastic valve embedded in it, you should know that the valves compromise the effectiveness of the mask, and this is true if your mask is a hardware N95 or designer cloth mask.

These valves allow exhaled breath to bypass the filter. When you inhale, the mask filters the air you breathe; when you breathe out, no. (The valve only works in one direction).

One-way valves make sense if you’re picking up sawdust in your basement, walking through California during the wildfire season, or working in a factory where particles you definitely don’t want to breathe can be in the air. In these cases, the mask’s job is to protect you. The valve offers more comfort to use so you can spend the day or your factory shift without feeling too suffocated.

But that is not the reason why we all wear masks at this time.

In the COVID-19 era, we wear masks when we are away from home for two reasons: First, we hope that they can protect us from other people, at least a little. (The science on this is not very convincing.) The second reason is more significant: they protect us from infecting others if it turns out that we are infected and don’t know it.

Valves defeat that second purpose. A valved mask allows you to breathe without filtering; the valve acts as a small escape hatch for the virus-laden droplets you are exhaling. Some places that require masks have specified that valved masks do not count. Typically, you will also not see valve masks in healthcare settings for the same reason. As the CDC explains:

Exhalation valve respirators should not be used in situations where a sterile field must be maintained (for example, during an invasive procedure in an operating room or procedures) because the exhalation valve allows unfiltered exhaled air to escape into the sterile field.

If you have a stash of N95 that you previously used as dust masks, or if you are considering buying a designer cloth mask that has a valve (somehow the fancier ones seem to have valves), be aware that they only filter your air inhalation, not your exhaled air. And right now, that’s not good enough.

As the saying goes, “Your mask protects me, my mask protects you,” so wear a valveless mask to help reduce transmission.