Why Using Cannabis Medication For Headaches Is Not Effective

New research in the United States indicates that abuse of cannabis-based headache medications can encourage a rebound effect of headaches that make the patient groggy. According to Webconsultas, this would occur because cannabis would affect a part of the brain related to migraines and which is called periaqueductal gray. However, further studies are needed to confirm the relationship.

The study

The research in question is a preliminary study conducted by researchers at Stanford University in the United States and to be released at the 73rd annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology.

The research involved at least 368 people with chronic migraine over the course of 1 year. One hundred and fifty of these people claimed to medicate with cannabis, information that was related to their outbreaks of headaches.

The results of the investigation showed that 212 of these people (almost 58% of the total population) had headaches generated by the abuse of the medicines.

Cannabis users were up to six times more likely to develop a headache as a result of excessive use of drugs. On the other hand, those who used opioids were more likely to use cannabis.

Why do people self-medicate with cannabis?

One reason more and more people are starting to self-medicate with cannabis is that the legalization of its consumption has expanded from a few years to the present, and also by the support of some research on its healing properties.

Both of these things have allowed the use of cannabis to be more and more accepted in the social sphere, and also to be more accessible to the average consumer, who may think of cannabis as a more pleasant alternative to conventional drugs.

However, from the beginning, the importance of resorting to medical cannabis in a moderate way has been emphasized to avoid the side effects that it can provide to the consumer, such as the aggravation of existing headaches.

The interaction of cannabis in the brain

One of the explanations that have been generated around the relationship between cannabis and the aggravation of migraines is that both cannabis and opioids can affect an area of ​​the brain called periaqueductual gray, a region that has been linked to migraine.

However, one of the limitations of this study was its retrospective approach, which is why longitudinal cross-sectional investigations are needed for a deeper and more detailed exploration of this effect of cannabis.

Alternatives to cannabis-based medications can be an excellent option if you want to avoid their possible side effects. If it is to your liking, you could also turn to complementary medicine solutions for headaches.

